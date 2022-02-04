Who did Belinda Owusu play in EastEnders and what happened to her character?

Belinda Owusu starred as Libby Fox in EastEnders. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

What happened to Libby Fox in EastEnders and where is Belinda Owusu now?

Belinda Owusu first shot onto our screens back in 2006 when she joined the cast of EastEnders.

Now, the actress is best known for playing Nicky McKendrick in BBC medical drama series Holby City.

But who did Belinda play in EastEnders and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

Belinda Owusu plasy Nicky McKendrick in Holby City. Picture: Instagram

Who did Belinda Owusu play in EastEnders?

Belinda, 31, was just 16-years-old when she joined EastEnders as Libby Fox, the daughter of Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Owen Turner (Lee Ross).

With the nickname ‘Squiggle’ was introduced along with her half-sister Chelsea Fox (Tiana Benjamin).

She was part of some huge storylines over the years, including a romance with Darren Miller (Charlie G. Hawkins) and her relationship with dad Owen.

Libby made her last appearance in 2010, when she headed off to Oxford for university, before returning in April 2014 as part of the beginning of the Who Killed Lucy Beale? storyline.

Belinda Owusu played Libby Fox in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

She has since made many guest appearances, last being seen in Walford in January 2017.

What else has Belinda Owusu been in?

Belinda joined Holby City in August 2017 and has been playing Nicky McKendrick ever since.

After the BBC announced Holby City had been cancelled, Belinda shared a photo from her last day filming back in December.

She told her followers: “Whilst I pose adorably (right?) next to my radiator on what is the final day of filming at @bbcholbycity I cannot believe my luck.

“I love Holby City. I love my little Nicky. I love each and every one of you crazy talented lot I’ve been lucky enough to work with. My goodness I’ll miss it all.

“Thank you Holby for having me. Biggest thank you to our wonderful audience for staying with us.”

Aside from her soap roles, Belinda appeared at the Nuffield Theatre in 2011 playing Desdemona in William Shakespeare's Othello.

Is Belinda Owusu married?

Belinda shocked fans by announcing she was expecting her first child with long-term partner Michael Mackin.

Sharing a photo when she was already 40 weeks pregnant back in February 2021, Belinda wrote the caption: “Ready when you are, kid 🧡”.