EastEnders actor Sid Owen, 49, becomes a dad for first time

24 January 2022, 12:42

Sid Owen and his bride-to-be have welcomed their first child together
Sid Owen and his bride-to-be have welcomed their first child together.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Sid Owen, best known for playing Ricky Butcher in BBC soap EastEnders, has welcomed a baby with his fiancée.

Sid Owen, 49, has become a dad for the first time.

The EastEnders actor, who previously played Ricky Butcher on the hit soap, announced the news his fiancée Victoria Shore, 42, had given birth over the weekend.

Posting a picture of himself wearing scrubs while kissing the cheek of Victoria, Sid wrote: "Been a long a day. But. Can I say. I love you Victoria. Thank you for our baby.”

Fans as well as Sid's former soap co-stars showered the couple with words of congratulations.

Sid's fiancée Victoria gave birth over the weekend
Sid's fiancée Victoria gave birth over the weekend.

Patsy Palmer, who played his partner on the show, Bianca, commented on the post: "Congratulations to you all.”

Dean Gaffney wrote: "Congrats brother", while Daniella Westbrook commented: "Congratulations daddy. And well done Victoria."

Sid Owen's partner, Victoria Shore, has given birth a baby a year after suffering a miscarriage
Sid Owen's partner, Victoria Shore, has given birth a baby a year after suffering a miscarriage.

The happy news comes a year after the couple suffered a tragic miscarriage.

Victoria, who has two children from a previous relationship, opened up to The Sun about their loss at the time, saying: "I was pouring with so much blood, I was surprised they were able to use a probe.

“They told me I’d lost the baby as there was nothing there and was just sent straight home.

“I felt so shocked and numb. I was bleeding for days after and it was bewildering, I didn’t know what to do with myself."

Sid Owen played Ricky in EastEnders alongside Patsy Palmer who played Bianca
Sid Owen played Ricky in EastEnders alongside Patsy Palmer who played Bianca.

Sid also told the publication: "After the miscarriage it just ­solidified us wanting to have a baby.

“Not only that, I realised I wanted to marry her. Our dedication to each other was never an issue and we did not leave each other’s side.

"We then decided we would try IVF if ­necessary, so it was a miracle we got pregnant so quickly naturally. We are so thankful.”

