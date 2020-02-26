Eastenders star Sid Owen has jaw shattered and six teeth smashed out by a golf ball on Thailand holiday

Sid Owen was hit in the head by a golf ball while on holiday in Thailand. Picture: PA/BBC

The former Eastenders actor has undergone 15 reconstructive surgeries so far.

Sid Owen has been left with a broken jaw and smashed teeth after being hit in the head by a golf ball while on holiday in Thailand.

The former Eastenders actor, 48, has needed extensive reconstructive surgery since the accident, in which a golf ball hit in in the face after bouncing off a tree.

Sid Owen has undergone 15 hours of reconstructive surgery. Picture: PA

He told The Sun that he could have died if the ball had hit him just two inches higher up, saying: "One minute I’m playing a round and the next I’m in total agony and on my way to hospital."

“But actually I’ve almost been lucky because they’ve told me if it had hit me two inches higher up I’d probably be dead from that sort of impact.

Sid played Ricky Butcher in Eastenders. Picture: BBC

“I was stood about ten feet away when it hit me, hard, and of course it hurt like hell, but it was the shock factor too.”

Sid added that he saw “two teeth fly straight out of my mouth" and found out later that he had sustained “a fracture in my face and a broken jaw, along with another tooth embedded in my jaw.

Sid previously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

He was taken to hospital in Thailand, and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Sid said: “I had to have a bone graft, followed by several rounds of dental surgery because it was too much damage to try and treat it all at once."

He added that he is still waiting on a brain scan, and has had 15 hours of surgery so far.

