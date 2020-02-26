Coronation Street receives 146 Ofcom complaints over ‘disgusting' Yasmeen and Geoff abuse storyline

Coronation Street viewers have been left feeling very uncomfortable by the Geoff and Yasmeen scenes.

Things are getting dark on Coronation Street, as evil Geoff Metcalfe ramps up his abuse of wife Yasmeen Nazir.

And now it’s been revealed that ITV has received 146 complaints following recent episodes of the soap.

According to The Sun, watchdog Ofcom said a flurry people had sparked concern, with many forced to switch off the uncomfortable scenes.

Geoff has been tormenting his wife for months amid the dark coercive control storyline, but his abuse has recently reached shock levels.

Geoff has been tormenting Yasmeen on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

As well as isolating her from her friends and family, he was recently seen calling his wife "fat" and "thunder thighs", and later forced her to eat crab shell from the bin.

Geoff’s emotional abuse escalated when he fitted cameras inside her house so he can watch her at all times.

Even when Cathy overheard his abuse of Yasmeen, the Corrie villain managed to convince everyone that his wife is an alcoholic.

The wicked pensioner even locked claustrophobic Yasmeen in a magic box for hours before turning up the music so no one could hear her screams.

Geoff trapped Yasmeen in a magic box. Picture: ITV

This particular episode of Geoff’s torment ,which aired earlier this month, reportedly hit 74 complaints as fans threatened to stop watching.

One wrote on Twitter: “Can’t cope with Geoff in #corrie @itvcorrie its really difficult to watch!”

“geoff is disgusting #corrie” said another, while a third added: “I really can't wait for Geoff to be exposed!! #Corrie”

A fourth said: "I don't think I've hated a #Corrie character as much I hate Geoff."

But could Yasmeen finally be put out of her misery when Alya finds her grandmother crying? Let’s hope she is put out of her misery soon...

