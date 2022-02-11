Who did Jo Coffey play in EastEnders and where is she now?

Jo Coffey is starring ion the new Waterloo Road. Picture: YouTube/BBC

Who is Waterloo Road star Jo Coffey and what else has she been in? Everything you need to know about the EastEnders actress...

In case you missed it, school drama Waterloo Road is back on our screens this year.

The iconic drama series has already started filming on set in Greater Manchester, with a huge host of celebs joining the cast.

Last week, it was announced that former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh is playing Nicky Walters, a mother to two pupils and school canteen worker.

Meanwhile, EastEnders’ Jo Coffey has also joined the school as Wendy Whitwell, who is the PA to Headteacher Kim Campbell.

Jo Coffey played Elspeth in EastEnders in 2021. Picture: BBC

But who is Jo Coffey and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

Who did Jo Coffey play in EastEnders?

Jo Coffey previously starred as Elspeth in EastEnders in 2021.

For EastEnders fans, Elspeth was Lucas Johnson's (Don Gilet) probationary officer.

At the time, she asked him about appearing in the same church as Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and later offered him a job in a garden centre in Newcastle and a flat.

What else has Jo Coffey been in?

Jo Coffey is a comedian and regularly performs in comedy clubs up and down the country.

Jo Coffey is a comedian. Picture: YouTube

She is also a writer and has produced episodes of Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow (ITV) and scripted project, Faked.

The star has also presented on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side and Big Brother’s Little Brother.

As for her acting roles, she has appeared on Netflix’s The Lark, Artemis Fowl and All Is True.

This comes after a video of the newly announced Waterloo cast was shared on social media.

Other stars joining the line up include Vincent Jerome, Neil Fitzmaurice, Sonia Ibrahim and Shauna Shi.

Rachel Leskovac and Katherine Pearce are also in the cast, while Kim Campbell, Angela Griffin, Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths will be returning to the show.

Executive Producer Cameron Roach said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce our new cast, and we believe that alongside the return of Kim Campbell we’re creating some new iconic characters for the next generation of Waterloo Road. We look forward to the audience joining them in the staff room.”