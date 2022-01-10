Why has Danny Dyer quit EastEnders?

Danny Dyer has been playing Mick Carter over on EastEnders since all the way back in 2013. 

But now there have been reports the star has decided to quit the BBC soap to join the cast of another TV show. 

So, has Danny Dyer quit EastEnders and what has he said about it? Here’s what we know… 

Danny Dyer stars alongside Kellie Bright
Danny Dyer stars alongside Kellie Bright. Picture: BBC

Has Danny Dyer quit EastEnder? 

The BBC has confirmed EastEnders star Danny Dyer has quit the soap. 

The 44-year-old, who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, has promised he still has ‘plenty of explosive drama’ before he goes.

"Danny will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end later this year," the soap said in a statement.

"However, we won't be saying goodbye just yet as there's still quite some time - and plenty of explosive drama for Mick - to come before he departs Walford."

According to reports, Danny has signed to an upcoming drama on Sky.

The Mirror reports that the deal is worth six figures, with one source saying: “Danny has offers coming in left right and centre, and a lot of the things he has wanted to do he can’t because EastEnders have such strict rules about what he can and can’t do.

“It’s driven him mad at times and he’s now ready for a change. But it hasn’t been easy to walk away, BBC bosses have been desperate to keep him. But he’s been insistent and when Sky approached they gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse. It’s a new chapter for Dan and he’s over the moon.”

Danny Dyer has played Mick Carter since 2013
Danny Dyer has played Mick Carter since 2013. Picture: Alamy

Danny made his debut as the son of Shirley Carter, played by Linda Henry, and has been part of some huge storylines over the past ten years. 

These include dealing with his wife Linda’s (Kellie Bright) alcoholism and a historic sexual abuse storyline.

Recently, EastEnders viewers have seen Mick and Linda split up, with Linda currently taking a break from soap while actor Kellie is on maternity leave.

