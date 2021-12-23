Inside Emmerdale star Amy Walsh's pregnancy with EastEnders actor

23 December 2021, 08:44

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Is Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale pregnant in real life? Here's everything you need to know about Amy Walsh's baby news...

We love a real life soap love story, and that’s exactly what we’ve got from Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander-Smith.

Earlier this year, Amy, who plays Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale, revealed she is expecting her first child with her EastEnders actor boyfriend.

Here’s everything we know about her pregnancy…

Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander-Smith announced their baby news in September 2021
Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander-Smith announced their baby news in September 2021. Picture: Instagram

Is Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale pregnant in real life?

Yes, Amy Walsh announced the happy news in September 2021, telling OK! magazine she feels 'incredibly lucky'.

Amy, 34, was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovaries when she was 20 and was worried she would find it hard to fall pregnant.

"It feels as though the way everything happened was meant to be," she said. "I thought I might struggle with fertility, so for pregnancy to happen quite easily and when I wanted – I was gobsmacked. We feel incredibly lucky..."

Amy’s co-star Anna Nightingale is also expecting a baby, and the pair have previously posed for a sweet bump photo together.

The actress wrote at the time: "It's out! This gorgeous lady is expecting too! #BumpTwins".

Amy Walsh has previously showed off her bump on Instagram
Amy Walsh has previously showed off her bump on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Who is Amy Walsh’s boyfriend?

Toby is best known for playing murderer Grey Atkins in EastEnders.

He and Amy first went public with their relationship last Christmas when they were pictured on the red carpet at the opening night of A Christmas Carol in London.

According to reports, the pair met in 2019 when they were both in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing.

Amy was there to support Emmerdale co-star Kelvin Fletcher, while Toby was cheering on co-star Emma Barton.

Toby Alexander-Smith and Amy Walsh have been dating since December 2019
Toby Alexander-Smith and Amy Walsh have been dating since December 2019. Picture: Alamy

The couple were forced to move quickly and started living together after just four months of dating so they could isolate together when the coronavirus lockdown first started.

While the couple like to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Amy previously told the Loose Women panel that some people find it hard to separate Toby from his evil EastEnders character Grey.

She said: “He’s been quite lucky but you do get a bit. It’s more online than anything else.

“But I just always say it’s because you’re so good, you’re doing a good job and that’s all that matters.”

