Full list of Emmerdale characters who could die in Christmas Day pub explosion
16 December 2021, 14:54 | Updated: 16 December 2021, 14:56
Who will die in Emmerdale's Christmas episode? Here's what we know...
Listen to this article
Emmerdale fans have been given a glimpse of the huge explosion that is set to rip through the Woolpack on Christmas Day.
In new pictures, a terrifying fire can be seen roaring through the iconic village pub, with windows smashed.
While nobody can be seen in the snap, it seems as though some of the soap’s favourite characters could be in danger.
- How old is Amba Metcalfe in Emmerdale and who plays her?
- All of Bernice Blackstock's Emmerdale husbands revealed
- How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?
Who could die in the Emmerdale Christmas episode?
Chas and Marlon Dingle
Chas and Marlon - played by Lucy Pargeter and Mark Charnock - could find themselves trapped in the blaze.
Viewers will know they have both been struggling to keep the pub afloat in recent months and have been working hard behind the bar.
If the pub is during working hours, they could find themselves trapped.
Paddy Dingle
Paddy (Dominic Brunt) could also be in danger.
Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) has been blackmailing the much loved character into bringing him on board as an investor and partner of the pub.
Will this have something to do with the explosion?
Al Chapman
Al himself could also be involved, with Emmerdale viewers convinced he has something to do with the explosion.
He has been tormenting many of the Dales residents in a bid to get his own way and turn the pub into luxury flats..
One person wrote on Twitter: "Time for Al to burn the pub # emmerdale," while another added: "Al's gonna burn it down out of spite. #Emmerdale."
Manpreet Sharma
Emmerdale bosses have been hinting that Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) could be nearing the end after starting to catch on to Meena’s (Paige Sandhu) murderous ways.
After already killing four people, Meena seems to have her sights set on her sister…
Whatever happens, one thing we know for sure is that the Christmas episode is going to be dramatic.
Producer Kate Brooks said: "It’s not just the Woolpack that goes up in flames on Christmas Day, as secrets and lies explode, ripping through the lives of some of our much loved villagers and making it a Christmas they’ll never forget."
An ITV spokesperson adde: "The Emmerdale villagers awake to a thin dusting of what appears to be snow on Christmas morning but is all as it seems?
"Soon we flashback to the hours that preceded this flurry and understand what really happened.
"Lives are destroyed, families fall apart and betrayal runs deep this winter in Emmerdale.
"With the festive season fast approaching, can families find a way to heal their rifts?
"As the dust clears it is soon apparent this will be a Christmas the villagers will never forget, leaving some things changed forever."