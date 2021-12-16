Full list of Emmerdale characters who could die in Christmas Day pub explosion

There will be an explosion on Emmerdale this Christmas
There will be an explosion on Emmerdale this Christmas. Picture: ITV
Who will die in Emmerdale's Christmas episode? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans have been given a glimpse of the huge explosion that is set to rip through the Woolpack on Christmas Day.

In new pictures, a terrifying fire can be seen roaring through the iconic village pub, with windows smashed.

While nobody can be seen in the snap, it seems as though some of the soap’s favourite characters could be in danger.

Who could die in the Emmerdale Christmas episode?

Chas and Marlon Dingle

A fire will rip through the Woolpack on Emmerdale
A fire will rip through the Woolpack on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Chas and Marlon - played by Lucy Pargeter and Mark Charnock - could find themselves trapped in the blaze.

Viewers will know they have both been struggling to keep the pub afloat in recent months and have been working hard behind the bar.

If the pub is during working hours, they could find themselves trapped.

Paddy Dingle

Paddy Dingle could be in danger in the Emmerdale explosion
Paddy Dingle could be in danger in the Emmerdale explosion. Picture: ITV

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) could also be in danger.

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) has been blackmailing the much loved character into bringing him on board as an investor and partner of the pub.

Will this have something to do with the explosion?

Al Chapman

Will Al Chapman blow up the Woolpack on Emmerdale?
Will Al Chapman blow up the Woolpack on Emmerdale? Picture: ITV

Al himself could also be involved, with Emmerdale viewers convinced he has something to do with the explosion.

He has been tormenting many of the Dales residents in a bid to get his own way and turn the pub into luxury flats..

One person wrote on Twitter: "Time for Al to burn the pub # emmerdale," while another added: "Al's gonna burn it down out of spite. #Emmerdale."

Manpreet Sharma

Manpreet could be in danger on Emmerdale
Manpreet could be in danger on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale bosses have been hinting that Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) could be nearing the end after starting to catch on to Meena’s (Paige Sandhu) murderous ways.

After already killing four people, Meena seems to have her sights set on her sister…

Whatever happens, one thing we know for sure is that the Christmas episode is going to be dramatic.

Producer Kate Brooks said: "It’s not just the Woolpack that goes up in flames on Christmas Day, as secrets and lies explode, ripping through the lives of some of our much loved villagers and making it a Christmas they’ll never forget."

An ITV spokesperson adde: "The Emmerdale villagers awake to a thin dusting of what appears to be snow on Christmas morning but is all as it seems?

"Soon we flashback to the hours that preceded this flurry and understand what really happened.

"Lives are destroyed, families fall apart and betrayal runs deep this winter in Emmerdale.

"With the festive season fast approaching, can families find a way to heal their rifts?

"As the dust clears it is soon apparent this will be a Christmas the villagers will never forget, leaving some things changed forever."

