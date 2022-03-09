EastEnders' Jessie Wallace becomes a grandma at 50 as she shares sweet photo

9 March 2022, 07:59 | Updated: 9 March 2022, 09:41

Jessie Wallace has revealed she has become a grandma
Jessie Wallace has revealed she has become a grandma. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Kat Slater actress Jessie Wallace has revealed she has become a grandmother after her daughter gave birth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Congratulations are in order as EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has welcomed a new grandchild into the world.

Taking to Instagram, the Kat Slater actress posted a black and white photo of the side of the baby boy's head.

In a now-deleted message, she wrote: "Welcome to the world, my grandson SJ. You are loved, cherished and adored."

Her EastEnders co-stars were quick to comment, with Stacey Slater actress Lacey Turner writing: "Beautiful boy."

Jessie Wallace shared a photo of her grandson
Jessie Wallace shared a photo of her grandson. Picture: Instagram

Balvinder Sopal, who stars as Suki Panesar, added: "Congratulations" with heart emojis.

John Partridge, who played Christian Clarke in the soap, and Blue’s Antony Costa also commented on the photo.

Jessie is mum to daughter Tallulah, 17, who she shares with ex Dave Morgan. The couple split shortly after she was born.

Back on EastEnders, Jessie’s character Kat is currently caring for her three sons, Tommy, Bert and Ernie.

Jessie Wallace has played Kat Slater since 2000
Jessie Wallace has played Kat Slater since 2000. Picture: BBC

And it seems like they have a close relationship off-screen too, as Jessie revealed young actors Elliot and Cody Briffett - who play twins Bert and Ernie - sent her adorable Christmas card last year.

Sharing a photo of the inside of the card, Jessie wrote: “Love this from my boys #bertandernie ❤️”.

In the card, Elliot thanks her for ‘being my EastEnders mum’ while Cody stuck on a sweet picture of a snowman.

“That's just the cutest thing 😍,” one follower commented, while another added: “How sweet! You be their ‘EastEnders Mum’ - clearly they love ❤️ having you!”

Jessie first made her debut in the Square back 2000 and has left and returned many times over the years.

Her most famous storyline saw viewers find out her sister Zoe (Michelle Ryan) was actually her daughter after she was raped by her uncle Harry (Michael Elphick) as a child.

