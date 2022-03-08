Emmerdale fans recognise Rhona’s mum Mary Goskirk from EastEnders

8 March 2022, 08:29

Emmerdale fans are wondering who plays Rhona’s mum Mary
Emmerdale fans are wondering who plays Rhona’s mum Mary. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Who plays Rhona’s mum in Emmerdale and what else has Louise Jameson been in?

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) was in for a shock when her mum Mary turned up in Emmerdale.

And while she is still coming to terms with her ex-husband and villain Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) dying, it looks like Mary isn’t going to make things any easier.

But after Mary made her debut, fans of the ITV soap recognise actress Louise Jameson from another soap.

So who is Louise and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

Louise Jameson is playing Rhona's mum in Emmerdale
Louise Jameson is playing Rhona's mum in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who plays Rhona’s mum in Emmerdale?

Rhona’s mum Mary is played by actress Louise Jameson.

The actress married Martin Bedford in 1990 and the pair welcomed two children before they split in 1997.

Opening up about her new character in Emmerdale, Louise said: “Were still moulding her. She’s a very push-pull kind of character.

“I think she probably suffers a little bit with narcissistic personality disorder.

Louise Jameson was part of the Di Marco family in EastEnders
Louise Jameson was part of the Di Marco family in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

“A lot of sentences start with ‘I.’ ‘I this, I that’ and things other people do she relates to herself, but she thinks she’s being very caring.”

When asked if Mary will be sticking around in the Dales, she added: “I’ve got all my toes and all my fingers crossed. I guess it just depends what the powers that be think. I would love to stay in the village for a long time, yes.”

How old is Louise Jameson?

Louise Jameson was born on April 20, 1951 which makes her 70-years-old.

She is from Essex, which is also where Rhona actress Zoe hails from.

When asked about her relationship with Zoe, Louise said the pair have loads in common, telling press: “We’re both from Essex and we both played in the same parks, walked in the same forests, we’ve had that conversation, it’s been lovely.

Louise Jameson has been on our screens for years
Louise Jameson has been on our screens for years. Picture: Alamy

“I think she’s fantastic on and off screen, I feel slightly bless to be paired up with her really. Emmerdale has a buddy scheme and she’s even my buddy, I feel I’ve struck gold.”

What else has Louise Jameson been in?

EastEnders fans will recognise Louise for starring as Rosa Di Marco from 1998 until 2000.

Her other roles include playing Eleanor Glasson in Doc Martin, as well as Leela in Doctor Who from 1977 to 1978.

Other credits include Tenko, Bergerac, The Omega Factor and The Growing Pains of Adrian Mole and Rides.

She also starred in Casualty, The Bill, Holby City, Doctors, Silent Witness and Midsomer Murders, as well as having a previous role in Emmerdale.

In 1973 Louise played Sharon Crossthwaite, who was murdered by Jim Latimer.

