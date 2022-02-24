Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over 'violent' Meena scenes

24 February 2022, 11:41 | Updated: 24 February 2022, 11:48

More than 70 Emmerdale viewers complained to Ofcom after watching Meena’s downfall last week.

Emmerdale was hit with 76 Ofcom complaints last week after Meena Jutla finally got her comeuppance.

The serial killer, played by Paige Sandhu, returned to the Dales on Valentine's week to get her revenge on ex-boyfriend Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and his new wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley).

After the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony, Meena kidnapped them in a wedding car, before demanding Billy choose which of them would be killed.

Meena was finally caught by the police in Emmerdale last week
Meena was finally caught by the police in Emmerdale last week. Picture: ITV

As the tense storyline played out, it was actually Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) who ended up getting shot.

Meena was then pushed over the bridge by Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), landing in the same spot she killed his daughter.

While Meena managed to survive the fall and is now manipulating the village from her cell, it looks like the scenes were too much for some viewers,

After 76 people complained to the watchdog, it will be down to Ofcom to decide whether to launch a full investigation.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.

76 people complained about Emmerdale last week
76 people complained about Emmerdale last week. Picture: ITV

This comes after it was announced that ITV is changing its soap schedule, with both Emmerdale and Coronation Street changing times.

As part of the brand new schedule, ITV News will now be extended to an hour long bulletin, with the news being broadcast between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Emmerdale will then air at 7.30pm each day whilst Coronation Street will be on at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Announcing the changes, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo said: "The nation’s two most popular continuing dramas, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, are fundamental to the success of ITV, and we know that, as with all dramas, viewers increasingly watch them whenever, and however they choose.

"The new scheduling means that viewers can watch them live on TV in one go in a continuous soap fix, as well as on ITV Hub where they are regularly in the most watched shows every month."

