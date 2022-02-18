Inside Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson's life away from Amy Wyatt

Since making her debut on Emmerdale back in 2010, Amy Wyatt has been part of some huge storylines.

After being fostered by Val and Eric Pollard as a teenager, she gave birth at the age seventeen to son Kyle before she gave him up for adoption.

After first being played by Chelsea Halfpenny, Natalie Ann Jamieson took over the role in 2019.

But what do we know about Natalie’s life away from the ITV soap? Find out everything…

Amy Wyatt was recast in 2019
Amy Wyatt was recast in 2019. Picture: ITV

Who is Natalie Ann Jamieson?

Natalie Ann Jamieson is an actress who took over the role of Amy Wyatt in 2019.

She was born in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and has some famous acting friends.

In fact, Natalie is good friends with Eastenders and Casualty star Maddie Hill as they went to the same drama school.

Natalie previously told What To Watch: "A lot of our friends from drama school have been really successful, my best friend is Maddie Hill, who played Nancy in EastEnders and Ruby in Casualty.

Natalie Ann Jamieson has played Amy Wyatt since 2019
Natalie Ann Jamieson has played Amy Wyatt since 2019. Picture: Alamy

"Maddie's on-screen romance on EastEnders was obviously with Himesh Patel's character, Tamwar, and he lives round the corner from us. We have become really good friends with him through Maddie! He's even in our quiz team and will appear on our podcast.”

What else has Natalie Ann Jamieson been in?

As well as her work on Emmerdale, Natalie has starred in Vera and Doctors.

After bagging her role in Emmerdale, producer Kate Brooks described the actress as ‘absolutely brilliant’.

She said: “We’ve done it [recasting a character] before.

Natalie Ann Jamieson has previously starred in Doctors and Vera
Natalie Ann Jamieson has previously starred in Doctors and Vera. Picture: Instagram

“We did it with Robert Sugden and it worked a charm, so we’ve got every confidence that she’s going to be a really successful character and that people will fall in love with the character of Amy and her relationships with Pollard and Kerry. That’s who they love.”

Natalie added at the time: “I feel very lucky to be joining the cast of such a loved and respected show. I’m very grateful for this opportunity, and can’t wait to find out what the future holds for Amy!”

Who is Natalie Ann Jamieson’s boyfriend?

While we don’t know much about Natalie’s personal life, we do know she lives with her mystery boyfriend.

Sharing a sweet photo of the pair together on Valentine’s Day, Natalie wrote: “ don’t really do soppy but this Valentines I think this guy needs a big shout out. He has put up with me every second of every day during lockdown... plus the ten years or so prior to that so I would say he deserves a medal! 🤣 HAPPY VALENTINES 💕

“We’re about to celebrate with a glass of sparkling water in our PJ’s... who says romance is dead?! TBH, last years lockdown drove us to drink so much we got bored of it! So watching the footy in our PJ’s it is. Lovely jubbly.

“That’s it, that’s as soppy as I’ll ever get. I hope you have people in your life that make you smile as much as this, that’s all you’ll ever need! ❤️😁🥰”

