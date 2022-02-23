Inside Emmerdale star Billy Hartman's life now ten years after Terry Woods role

23 February 2022, 08:14

Billy Hartman played Terry Woods in Emmerdale
Billy Hartman played Terry Woods in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Terry Woods in Emmerdale and where is Billy Hartman now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale fans might remember the character Terry Woods after his debut on the soap back in 1995.

Played by actor Billy Hartman, he was part of some huge storylines including his affair with Viv Windsor, a stroke in 2003 and his turbulent relationship with Dawn Hope.

But what happened to Terry Woods in Emmerdale and where is Billy Hartman now?

Who played Terry Woods in Emmerdale?

Terry Woods was played by Billy Hartman from 1995 to 2011.

Terry Woods was a character on Emmerdale for 16 years
Terry Woods was a character on Emmerdale for 16 years. Picture: Alamy

He was one of the longest-serving characters in the show and was first seen in February 1995 with wife Britt, when the brewery persuaded Alan Turner to take on a bar manager at The Woolpack.

What happened to Terry Woods in Emmerdale?

Terry Woods was killed off in 2011 alongside Viv Hope (Deena Payne) in early 2011, after 16 years on the soap.

He died on January 13th after attempting to rescue Viv from the burning post office.

Where is Billy Hartman now?

Before joining the soap, Billy and his Emmerdale co-stars Steve Halliwell and Alun Lewis were part of UK 1990s country rock trio The Woolpackers.

Billy Hartman was one of the longest serving Emmerdale stars
Billy Hartman was one of the longest serving Emmerdale stars. Picture: Getty Images

The soap trio had a UK hit single ‘Hillbilly Rock Hillbilly Roll’ in November 1996.

He also played a role in the film Highlander starring as Dougal MacLeod, cousin of Connor McLeod.

Billy also had a part in horror film Slaughter High and starred in the original west end production of Howard Goodall's musical The Hired Man.

In 1993 the star appeared in The Bill and the following year he also bagged a small role in a Heartbeat episode.

Following his time on Emmerdale, in 2013 Billy played the role of Graham O'Reilly in Casualty and more recently he had a small role in Keeping Faith in 2019.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Natalie Ann Jamieson plays Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson's life away from Amy Wyatt
Emmerdale viewers think Meena isn't dead

Emmerdale viewers convinced Meena is still alive as they predict huge twist
Leyla is in danger in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans spot huge blunder as Leyla Harding is shot during Meena showdown
Meena kidnapped Dawn in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans ‘work out' shock Meena death twist as they spot Dawn's blunder
Meg Johnson played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale

Who plays Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

Trending on Heart

Kate Garraway fans were in tears during last night's documentary

Kate Garraway fans in floods of tears at Caring For Derek documentary

Celebrities

Simon Blackburn was kicked off MAFS Australia

The Married at First Sight Australia season 9 contestant who was kicked off the show
Toys ‘R’ Us is said to be 'ramping up' recruitment as they plan to relaunch the high street favourite

Toys ‘R’ Us set to return to UK high streets 'within months'

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her purple floral dress from the high street

Celebrities

Where to get the gold wine glasses from Love Is Blind

Where to buy the Love Is Blind gold wine glasses

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie now?
Brett plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying

Who plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying and where have you seen him before?
A takeaway owner was left devastated by a scam

Takeaway owner 'devastated' after losing more than £1,000 to scammers

Lifestyle

Kate opened up about the touching moment on GMB today

Kate Garraway breaks down in tears as husband Derek hugs their son Billy

Celebrities

Rats could be invading homes in the UK

Rats 'the size of cats' sneaking through toilets into UK homes, pest expert warns

Lifestyle

The Loose Women were in tears over a tribute to Jamal Edwards

Loose Women stars in tears over moving tribute to Brenda Edwards’ son Jamal
Holly Willoughby is wearing LK Bennett on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt and black midi skirt

Celebrities

Gray could meet his grisly end in EastEnders

EastEnders fans 'work out' shock Gray twist after he's hit over head by Kheerat
Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK

What days is Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta now?