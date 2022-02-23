Inside Emmerdale star Billy Hartman's life now ten years after Terry Woods role

Billy Hartman played Terry Woods in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Terry Woods in Emmerdale and where is Billy Hartman now?

Emmerdale fans might remember the character Terry Woods after his debut on the soap back in 1995.

Played by actor Billy Hartman, he was part of some huge storylines including his affair with Viv Windsor, a stroke in 2003 and his turbulent relationship with Dawn Hope.

But what happened to Terry Woods in Emmerdale and where is Billy Hartman now?

Who played Terry Woods in Emmerdale?

Terry Woods was played by Billy Hartman from 1995 to 2011.

Terry Woods was a character on Emmerdale for 16 years. Picture: Alamy

He was one of the longest-serving characters in the show and was first seen in February 1995 with wife Britt, when the brewery persuaded Alan Turner to take on a bar manager at The Woolpack.

What happened to Terry Woods in Emmerdale?

Terry Woods was killed off in 2011 alongside Viv Hope (Deena Payne) in early 2011, after 16 years on the soap.

He died on January 13th after attempting to rescue Viv from the burning post office.

Where is Billy Hartman now?

Before joining the soap, Billy and his Emmerdale co-stars Steve Halliwell and Alun Lewis were part of UK 1990s country rock trio The Woolpackers.

Billy Hartman was one of the longest serving Emmerdale stars. Picture: Getty Images

The soap trio had a UK hit single ‘Hillbilly Rock Hillbilly Roll’ in November 1996.

He also played a role in the film Highlander starring as Dougal MacLeod, cousin of Connor McLeod.

Billy also had a part in horror film Slaughter High and starred in the original west end production of Howard Goodall's musical The Hired Man.

In 1993 the star appeared in The Bill and the following year he also bagged a small role in a Heartbeat episode.

Following his time on Emmerdale, in 2013 Billy played the role of Graham O'Reilly in Casualty and more recently he had a small role in Keeping Faith in 2019.