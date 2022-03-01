Who was Emmerdale's Pierce Harris and what happened to him?

Who was Pierce in Emmerdale and what did he do? Here's everything we know...

Emmerdale viewers might remember Pierce Harris made his debut in the village following the death of his wife Tess back in 2016.

But Pierce quickly realised that she had been having an affair with Paddy Kirk and arrived looking for answers.

So, who played Pierce in Emmerdale and what happened to his character? Here’s what we know…

Who played Pierce in Emmerdale?

Jonathan Wrather played Pierce from 2016 to 2020.

During his time in the village, he was part of some big storylines, including his relationship with Rhona (Zoe Henry).

What did Pierce do in Emmerdale?

Pierce began showing some possessive behaviour towards Rhona and while the pair went on to get married, on the day of their wedding, Pierce raped Rhona.

Rhona reported her husband to the police and he was charged and convicted of rape and sentenced to five years in prison in 2017.

Pierce later returned to the village in 2020 and he began another reign of terror.

He went on to take Vanessa and Johnny hostage, but Rhona saved them and he returned to prison.

After a dramatic whodunit storyline, it was also revealed that the evil killer had murdered Graham Foster.

Is Pierce dead in Emmerdale?

Back in February, it was revealed Pierce had died in prison.

Before he passed away, Pierce made contact with Rhona and told her he was dying.

He said his last wish was that she help him find his long-lost son, Marcus, which Rhona agreed to.

Rhona was successful and made contact, with Marcus turning up in the village to find out about his dad.

But before the pair were able to go and visit him behind bars, they received a call confirming he had died.