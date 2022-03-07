Inside EastEnders star Ross Boatman's life away from Harvey Monroe

7 March 2022, 11:02

Ross Boatman plays Harvey in EastEnders
Ross Boatman plays Harvey in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

Who plays Harvey in EastEnders and what else do we know about Ross Boatman?

EastEnders fans will know Harvey Monroe made his first appearance on the soap back in July 2021.

Dana (Barbara Smith) and Aaron’s (Charlie Wernham) dad has been part of some big storylines over the past six months.

After getting a job as a taxi driver at Kat's Cabs, he started a relationship with Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), but this soon ended.

He has since been involved in a racism storyline and was sacked from his job for making offensive comments to Ash Kaur.

Harvey Monroe joined EastEnders in 2021
Harvey Monroe joined EastEnders in 2021. Picture: BBC

But who plays Harvey in EastEnders and what else has he been in?

Who plays Harvey in EastEnders?

Ross Boatman plays Harvey in EastEnders.

As well as being an actor, the 58-year-old is a professional poker player and a member of the poker-playing group the Hendon Mob.

He was born in Camden, London and trained at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) before starting his acting career in fringe theatre.

The star began working as a television actor in 1988, first appearing in an episode of The Storyteller and Dramarama.

Ross Boatman plays Harvey in EastEnders
Ross Boatman plays Harvey in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

Who is Ross Boatman?

TV viewers might recognise Ross best for his role n the ITV drama series London's Burning as firefighter Kevin Medhurst, which he played 1988 to 1995 and again in 2000.

His other small screen roles include A Touch of Frost, The Bill, Murder in Mind, Dream Team and Planespotting.

On stage, he appeared in the award-winning West End play Dealer's Choice, while he also starred in a NatWest bank television advertisement in 2015.

Ross also had roles in gangster film Hard Men and Bring Me the Head of Mavis Davis, while most recently, he starred as Derek in BBC Comedy Mum and Vic Morgan in ITV’s Grantchester.

