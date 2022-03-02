Shock EastEnders spoilers hint Karen Taylor kills Gray Atkins in thriller episode

Gray Atkins will be taken down next week in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

By Heart reporter

EastEnders spoilers: A preview of the BBC soap sees Gray Atkins' dramatic downfall.

It looks like Gray Atkins is finally going to get his comeuppance in a dramatic week of EastEnders episodes.

Viewers will know, the evil killer - played by Toby-Alexander Smith - is currently manipulating Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), after killing his ex wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer), as well as Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White).

But as the residents of Walford finally discover the extent of his destruction, Gray makes one last attempt to get away with his crimes by kidnapping his baby son and going on the run.

Karen Taylor hits Gray over the head in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

In dramatic new spoilers shared by EastEnders, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) tells Kheerat (Jaz Deol) that Gray killed Tina, but the police don’t believe her.

Speaking to Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), she desperately says: "We need to stop him. He killed two women."

With growing concerns about Chelsea, things take a turn for the worse when she later discovers that her baby Jordan has gone missing from hospital, as she screams down the phone: "He's got my son!"

As Shirley (Linda Henry) then declares that she wants ‘justice’ for Tina's death, Gray is seen running through the streets.

A voiceover then announces: "Time's up for Gray."

In one last scene, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) then appears to hit Gray around the head as he falls to the floor. But will he die?

Gray Atkins goes on the run in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

This comes after the BBC confirmed that Gray's reign of terror will come to an end in the week commencing March 7.

And actor Toby has also opened up about how his character will meet his end next week.

He told Metro.co.uk: “Chelsea confronts Gray about the past and wants the truth about all these allegations that Whitney has told her.

“Gray just wants to run away with her and is trying to gain Chelsea’s trust.”

When asked how he has found working with actors Zaraah and Shona, adding: “It has been an absolute pleasure, the two of them are absolute powerhouses. It has been so much fun and a lot of hard work.

“The dynamic’s brilliant between the three of us, I’ve loved working with both of them.

“We have all taken this storyline so seriously, but between scenes or off set we can have a real laugh with each other. It’s a lot of fun, and I have loved it.”