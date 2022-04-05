Dot Cotton's final EastEnders scene revealed as June Brown dies aged 95

5 April 2022, 08:24

June Brown joined EastEnders in 1985
June Brown joined EastEnders in 1985. Picture: BBC/Getty

How long was June Brown in EastEnders and when did Dot Cotton leave?

EastEnders legend June Brown has sadly died at the age of 95.

The actress has played Dot Cotton in the BBC soap since just after it began in 1985.

June's character was known for her chain-smoking, working in the local launderette and her relationship with her son nasty Nick Cotton.

But when did Dot leave EastEnders and why did June quit the soap? Here’s a look back at her amazing career…

June Brown was in EastEnders for 35 years
June Brown was in EastEnders for 35 years. Picture: Alamy

When did Dot Cotton leave EastEnders?

June Brown’s last episode as Dot Cotton aired January 21, 2020, where Dot left Walford.

The final scene saw Dot discover her missing money was stolen by Martin Fowler (James Bye), but it was actually Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) who took it.

When Sonia went to tell her the truth, she realised Dot had already disappeared and left her a voice message.

June’s last words on the soap were through the answering machine, where she told Sonia: “This is to tell you I’m off to Ireland for a lovely time with my grandson Charlie.

“I shall be able to help them when the baby comes. I don’t know why Son that Martin should have taken that money but you’ll sort it out for me, won’t you?

“You’ll find out and let me know. Do remember, you’re only at the other end of the phone so you can always get in touch.

“I shall miss you and I shall always love you as I know you’ll love me. So goodbye my dearest girl, your loving grandma Dot.”

That was the last time she was heard in EastEnders.

How long was June Brown in EastEnders?

June was in EastEnders for 35 years after she joined all the way back in 1985 at the age of 58.

June Brown sadly passed away in April 2022
June Brown sadly passed away in April 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The star took a break between 1993 and 1997 and also took six months off in 2012 to write an autobiography.

Why did June Brown leave EastEnders?

While June’s exit was supposed to be temporary, a few months later the star revealed she had quit the show for good.

She told the podcast Distinct Nostalgia: “I don’t want a retainer for EastEnders, I’ve left. I’ve left for good.

“I’ve sent her off to Ireland where she’ll stay. I’ve left EastEnders. I did make up a limerick. It’s a bit dirty.

“I went back to do a good story. Alas and alack, when I got back it had gone up in smoke.

“I got a small part, a very small part. And that ended up as a big wet fart. Alas and alack, I will never go back.”

