Eastenders star June Brown dies aged 95

June played Dot Cotton in Eastenders. Picture: BBC

June Brown, who played the legendary character Dot Cotton on Eastenders, has died aged 95.

Eastenders actress June Brown has died aged 95, her family has confirmed.

June was known for playing iconic character Dot Cotton on the BBC soap for more than three decades.

Her family said they were "deeply saddened" to announce that their "beloved mother" had died "very peacefully" at her home on Sunday.

She first appeared on the soap in 1985, which is the year the soap was created.

June has died aged 95. Picture: Alamy

June remained on Eastenders until 1993, and then returned between 1997 and 2020.

An EastEnders spokesperson said: "There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments."

Our thoughts are with June's family.