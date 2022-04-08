EastEnders icon June Brown honoured with mural in East London

June Brown has been remembered with this beautiful mural. Picture: Shutterstock

By Alice Dear

The actress passed away last weekend at the age of 95.

EastEnders' actress June Brown has been honoured with a huge mural in East London following her death last weekend.

June played the iconic Dot Cotton on the hit BBC soap for over 30 years, known for her chain-smoking and gossiping.

Now, the actress and her character have been remembered with a huge painting which has appeared on a brick wall in Romford.

The mural was created by artist Gnasher and was painted on April 6, three days after the actress passed.

The mural was created by artist Gnasher. Picture: Shutterstock

Most of the painting has been done in black and white, apart from June's clothing which appears in bright purple and yellow.

Next to the painting is a note which simply reads: "For June".

The mural can be found on Moray Way in Rise Park, Romford, for anyone wanting to admire the art and pay their respects.

1/3“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night. There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten... pic.twitter.com/7OYtHJiIUb — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 4, 2022

June Brown passed away on April 3, with EastEnders announcing the news on social media a day later.

They paid tribute to the actress with a statement which read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night.

"There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten."

It continued: "June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments.

"We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today - we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory. Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.”

