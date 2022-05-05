How old is Frankie Lewis in EastEnders and who plays her?

5 May 2022, 16:19

Frankie joined EastEnders in 2020
Frankie joined EastEnders in 2020. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Who is Frankie in EastEnders and who is her mum? Here's what we know...

EastEnders fans have come to know and love Frankie Lewis after she joined the show back in May 2020.

She arrived in the Square with some shock news for Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), after letting him know that she was his daughter.

She has gone on to be a part of some huge storylines, including her sibling rivalry plot with half-sister Nancy Carter.

But who plays Frankie and how old is she? Here’s what we know…

Frankie Lewis has been on EastEnders since 2020
Frankie Lewis has been on EastEnders since 2020. Picture: BBC

Who is Frankie in EastEnders?

Frankie Lewis is the daughter of Katy Lewis and Mick Carter and the half-sister of Lee, Nancy, Johnny, Harry and Ollie.

She was first introduced in the soap to help Ben Mitchell come to terms with his hearing loss.

How old is Frankie in EastEnders?

Frankie is thought to be 32-years-old and is played by actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Rose was actually born on 17 November 1994, making her 27-years-old.

Frankie’s biggest storyline involves dad Mick and her mum, Katy Lewis.

Rose Ayling-Ellis has played Frankie in EastEnders for two years
Rose Ayling-Ellis has played Frankie in EastEnders for two years. Picture: Alamy

After finding out that Mick was her father, Frankie accused him of repeatedly cheating on Linda, who he began a relationship with as a teenager.

But when Tina later revealed that Katy was Mick's social worker when they were children, Frankie realises that Mick was twelve when she was conceived and had been abused.

What else has Rose Ayling-Ellis been in?

Rose grew up in Hythe, Kent and as a child, she took part in a filming weekend run by the National Deaf Children's Society.

During the weekend, she met deaf film director Ted Evans, who later cast her in his award-winning short film The End.

She then applied to Deafinitely Youth Theatre and has gone on to have roles in The Quiet Ones, Casualty, Reverbations and Summer of Rockets.

Rose also became the first ever deaf contestant to win the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing with her partner Giovanni Pernice.

