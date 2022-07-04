Inside Sarah Parish's home life with Coronation Street star husband

Sarah Parish has starred in Hollywood films. Picture: Instagram

Who is Sarah Parish's Coronation Street star husband? Here's what we know...

Sarah Parish has been on our screens for years, playing roles in huge Hollywood films.

She has also been a staple of British TV shows such as Bancroft and Broadchurch.

But who is Sarah Parish and what do we know about her marriage to Coronation Street’s James Hudson? Here’s what we know…

Sarah Parish has been on our screens for years. Picture: Getty Images

Who is Sarah Parish?

Sarah Parish is 54-years-old and was born in Yeovil, Somerset.

She began acting at an early age and believes her first stage appearance was aged two in a pantomime in the village of Tintinhull playing the pearl in an oyster.

She went to Yeovil Youth Theatre and then trained at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts in London.

Her appearance in a cult advert for Manchester-based Boddingtons bitter in 1994 led to a series of roles as Northern women, including Dawn Rudge in Peak Practice Allie Henshall in Cutting It and Natalie Holden in Blackpool.

Sarah Parish starred in The Wedding Date. Picture: Alamy

Her other TV credits include the Christmas 2006 Doctor Who episode "The Runaway Bride", Merlin, Bancroft, Trollied and Industry.

What films has Sarah Parish been in?

Sarah starred alongside Debra Messing in the movie The Wedding Date amd had a small role in The Holiday alongside Jude Law.

Other films include You, Me and Him, Bad Apples and Parting Shots.

Who is Sarah Parish’s husband?

Sarah Parish married James Murray on 15 December 2007 in Hampshire.

Coronation Street fans might recognise James for playing Sandy Hunter back in 1988, as well as starring in Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders and McDonald & Dodds.

Sarah and James announced in January 2008 that they were expecting their first child together, but their daughter Ella-Jayne was born with Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome and tragically died in 2009.

In her memory, the couple have raised over £5million for the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Southampton General Hospital.

Their second daughter, Nell, was born on 21 November 2009 and Sarah often shares photos of her family on social media.