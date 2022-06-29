Why did Louise Marwood leave Emmerdale and where is she now?

29 June 2022, 09:41

Louise Marwood used to star in Emmerdale
Louise Marwood used to star in Emmerdale. Picture: ITVAlamy

Emmerdale star Louise Marwood has joined Coronation Street, here's everything you need to know about her...

Emmerdale fans will remember Chrissie White caused all kinds of trouble in the Dales a few years ago.

While she started off as a trustworthy character, her failed marriage to Robert Sugden and an accidental helicopter crash brought out a different side of her.

But what happened to Chrissie White and where is Louise Marwood now?

Louise Marwood starred in Emmerdale as Chrissie
Louise Marwood starred in Emmerdale as Chrissie. Picture: Alamy

Who did Louise Marwood play in Emmerdale?

Back in 2010, Louise Marwood played a minor role as Fiona Heath before going on to star as Chrissie White from October 2014 to late 2017.

The character was killed off in 2018 after her troubled son Lachlan White (Thomas Atkinson) caused a car crash, which also killed his grandfather Lawrence White (John Bowe).

Speaking about leaving the show at the time, Louise said: "I am very sad actually, because we have become really close.

"Myself, Ryan Hawley (Robert), Tom Atkinson (Lachlan) and John Bowe (Lawrence) all came into the show at the same time. And it feels like Emily Head (Rebecca) has been here all the time too, as we've become so close.

Louise Marwood is now starring in Coronation Street
Louise Marwood is now starring in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty Images

"Obviously we'll stay friends forever, but I'm not going to see them every day, so that will take a while to sink in. It's everybody else in the building too, like the crew. It's amazing team of people - I have never met a team like it in my life and I may never again, so that's incredibly sad.

"I am going back to London now, so who knows what's next? It's that thing of going to auditions. It was the right time to leave, as three years is a good stint to do.

"It's very tempting to stay, but my life is in London, so it was time to go. It's a hell of a gamble to take as you never know what is around the corner, but that quite excites me."

Where is Louise Marwood now?

Louise recently joined Coronation Street as Camilla, the former wife of Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna).

A source told The Sun Online: "Phill’s ex-wife will make herself known on the cobbles in the coming weeks.

"She is set to cause chaos as Fiz and Phill’s wedding gets closer.

"But what does she want? And will Fiz be able to deal with both Camilla and future mother-in-law Mimi misbehaving?"

