Inside Eden Taylor-Draper's life away from Emmerdale

7 January 2022, 08:03

Eden Taylor-Draper plays Belle Dingle in Emmerdale
Eden Taylor-Draper plays Belle Dingle in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who plays Belle Dingle in Emmerdale and how old is she?

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Belle Dingle made her debut on Emmerdale all the way back on Christmas Day in 1998.

Actress Eden Taylor-Draper has been playing Belle since 2005 and has been part of some huge storylines.

She killed her best friend Gemma Andrews (Tendai Rinomhota), had an affair with doctor Jermaine Bailey (Micah Balfour), faked a pregnancy and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Eden Taylor-Draper has played Belle Dingle for 17 years
Eden Taylor-Draper has played Belle Dingle for 17 years. Picture: ITV

But what do we know about Eden Taylor-Draper away from the soap?

Who plays Belle Dingle in Emmerdale?

Eden Taylor-Draper, 24, has played Belle for 15 years after joining the show when she was just eight years old.

She is actually the third actress to play Belle, having replaced Emily Mather when she joined up.

Alongside Luke Tittensor, she won the Spectacular Scene of the Year award at the 2006 British Soap Awards and in 2013, she won the award for Best Young Performance.

Aside from her role on Emmerdale, Eden also appeared in the short film The Cardiac Oak at the age of nine back in 2007.

Eden Taylor-Draper and her boyfriend Ed
Eden Taylor-Draper and her boyfriend Ed. Picture: Instagram

Who is Eden Taylor-Draper’s boyfriend?

Eden is currently dating boyfriend Ed Lewis and the pair have been together since 2015.

She often shares sweet photos of the pair on Instagram, including a recent snap of them cuddling up in the sun.

They will be celebrating their sixth anniversary in January this year and have travelled to some very exciting places over the years.

What else do we know about Eden?

Eden has previously opened up about her home life with her four siblings Sebastian, Pollyanna, Francesca and Posy.

Her younger sister Francesca was diagnosed with cancer, which Eden found out about when she was on set filming for Emmerdale.

Francesca is being treated for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and Eden was previously written out of the soap for a month to support her family.

Thanking the charity which helped her sister in a recent Instagram post, Eden said: “I am forever grateful for teenage cancer trust. The support they have given and continue to give my family means everything.

“Beautiful people working for an amazing and much needed charity that relies on donations and volunteers.

“Their support will not end when the treatment does. If you are able please donate, if you can’t please check their website for volunteering/fundraising ideas, I will link in my bio. Please let’s support them.

“Thank you teenage cancer trust for everything xx”.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Emmerdale viewers think Manpreet is still alive

Emmerdale fans convinced Manpreet is still alive after spotting clue
Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

Here's how to watch your favourite soap this Christmas

Christmas soap schedule: When are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale on?
Tracy Metcalfe actress Amy Walsh is pregnant

Inside Emmerdale star Amy Walsh's pregnancy with EastEnders actor
Gavin made his debut in Emmerdale this week

Emmerdale viewers predict Gavin DNA twist as Ben Richards makes debut

Trending on Heart

Royal Mint have unveiled their Queen's Jubilee coin

Royal Mint unveils commemorative coin for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Lifestyle

Mark Labbett has been praised for his gesture on The Chase

The Chase fans praise Mark Labbett's gesture to partially blind contestant
The Apprentice house 2022 is in London

Where is The Apprentice house 2022?

Claude Littner won't be in The Apprentice 2022

Why is Claude Littner not in The Apprentice 2022?

Alan Sugar was back in The Apprentice boardroom earlier this year

When was The Apprentice filmed and how long did it take?

Best luggage and travel accessories for jet-setting in 2022

Best luggage and travel accessories for jet-setting (hopefully) in 2022

Shopping

The Apprentice candidates are paid to take part

Here's how much the Apprentice candidates get paid on the show
Karren Brady has two children

How old is The Apprentice's Karren Brady and what is her net worth?
Jamie and Amanda want to hear what you're planning to do differently in 2022!

A New You For 2022: Embrace a positive mindset and get motivated with Heart Breakfast
Tim Campbell has joined The Apprentice

Who is The Apprentice's Tim Campbell and what is his net worth?
Sir Alan Sugar's net worth revealed

What is Sir Alan Sugar's net worth 2022 and how did he make his money?
The Apprentice runs for 12 weeks on BBC One

The Apprentice episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the final?
A full list of The Apprentice winners

The Apprentice winners: Where are they now?

A woman who wanted to find out if her boyfriend had cheated has gone viral after going to extreme lengths to reveal the truth

Woman who found tampon in boyfriend's room traces serial number to find out if he's cheated

Lifestyle

A woman has shared how you can clean your Pandora bracelet

Woman shares simple cleaning hack to make Pandora bracelet look good as new

Lifestyle