Inside Eden Taylor-Draper's life away from Emmerdale

Eden Taylor-Draper plays Belle Dingle in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who plays Belle Dingle in Emmerdale and how old is she?

By Heart reporter

Belle Dingle made her debut on Emmerdale all the way back on Christmas Day in 1998.

Actress Eden Taylor-Draper has been playing Belle since 2005 and has been part of some huge storylines.

She killed her best friend Gemma Andrews (Tendai Rinomhota), had an affair with doctor Jermaine Bailey (Micah Balfour), faked a pregnancy and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Eden Taylor-Draper has played Belle Dingle for 17 years. Picture: ITV

But what do we know about Eden Taylor-Draper away from the soap?

Who plays Belle Dingle in Emmerdale?

Eden Taylor-Draper, 24, has played Belle for 15 years after joining the show when she was just eight years old.

She is actually the third actress to play Belle, having replaced Emily Mather when she joined up.

Alongside Luke Tittensor, she won the Spectacular Scene of the Year award at the 2006 British Soap Awards and in 2013, she won the award for Best Young Performance.

Aside from her role on Emmerdale, Eden also appeared in the short film The Cardiac Oak at the age of nine back in 2007.

Eden Taylor-Draper and her boyfriend Ed. Picture: Instagram

Who is Eden Taylor-Draper’s boyfriend?

Eden is currently dating boyfriend Ed Lewis and the pair have been together since 2015.

She often shares sweet photos of the pair on Instagram, including a recent snap of them cuddling up in the sun.

They will be celebrating their sixth anniversary in January this year and have travelled to some very exciting places over the years.

What else do we know about Eden?

Eden has previously opened up about her home life with her four siblings Sebastian, Pollyanna, Francesca and Posy.

Her younger sister Francesca was diagnosed with cancer, which Eden found out about when she was on set filming for Emmerdale.

Francesca is being treated for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and Eden was previously written out of the soap for a month to support her family.

Thanking the charity which helped her sister in a recent Instagram post, Eden said: “I am forever grateful for teenage cancer trust. The support they have given and continue to give my family means everything.

“Beautiful people working for an amazing and much needed charity that relies on donations and volunteers.

“Their support will not end when the treatment does. If you are able please donate, if you can’t please check their website for volunteering/fundraising ideas, I will link in my bio. Please let’s support them.

“Thank you teenage cancer trust for everything xx”.