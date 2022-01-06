Emmerdale fans convinced Manpreet is still alive after spotting clue

Emmerdale viewers think Manpreet is still alive. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

Is Manpreet dead in Emmerdale and has Meena killed her? Here’s what we know…

It’s been a very dramatic week on Emmerdale, with murderous Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) setting her sights on her sister Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker).

Viewers at home will know that evil Meena was holding her sister hostage, but became furious after Rishi (Bhasker Patel) reported Manpreet as missing.

As PC Swirling and Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) began investigating her disappearance, Meena stuck with her story that Manpreet was on holiday.

Manpreet has been kidnapped by Meena on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

But has Meena killed Manpreet and is Rebecca Sarker leaving Emmerdale? Here’s what we know…

Is Manpreet dead in Emmerdale?

It is not clear whether Manpreet is dead in Emmerdale.

We know that Meena couldn’t bring herself to kill her sister at first, so she decided to kidnap her instead.

But when Manpreet tried to escape, she was gagged and tied up by her sister, before being threatened with death.

Meena is also still drugging Manpreet, hoping she will die by the end of the week.

Meena was spotted dragging a body bag in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

But Emmerdale viewers spotted Meena dragging a body bag into the boot of her car on Wednesday, so could Manpreet be inside?

Well fans at home are convinced Manpreet will survive the ordeal, with one writing on Twitter: “No way is manpreet dead? Can't be! #Emmerdale #Meena #Manpreet”.

“Manpreet isnt dead it carries on next week this storyline too I’ve read. #emmerdale,” another said.

While a third wrote: “I think manpreet is just drugged up and maybe playing dead #emmerdale.”

And a fourth added: “Well seeing as Manpreet is in all episodes next week,I'm guessing she ain't dead. #Emmerdale.”

Will Manpreet survive in Emmerdale? Picture: ITV

This comes after Manpreet actress Rebecca Sarker recently opened up about why she thinks Meena hasn’t killed Manpreet yet.

She told Metro.co.uk: “‘I think Manpreet is more beneficial to Meena alive than dead, because she can always turn back to her sister and have a little meddle with her and mess up her life, because that’s what she likes to do.

“She’s cold, she’s callous, she seeks the admiration of others. She does that by manipulating people. So Manpreet, she’s more fun alive than dead. She can play with her more, she can mess her about.

“There’s nobody else around to do it with. Yeah, I might as well mess my sister’s life up. It’s fun!”