Who plays Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street?

19 July 2022, 09:54

Roberta Kerr plays Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street
Roberta Kerr plays Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street and what else has Roberta Kerr been in?

Coronation Street fans will know that Wendy Crozier made a dramatic return to Weatherfield after years away.

After a decade, the character was back to help Abi (Sally Carman) as she settled into life with baby Alfie after winning custody of him.

But who plays Wendy and what do we know about her?

Who is Wendy Crozier?

Wendy first made her debut in Coronation Street back in 1989 and was in a relationship with Ken Barlow (William Roache).

Roberta Kerr is starring in Coronation Street again
Roberta Kerr is starring in Coronation Street again. Picture: ITV

She originally worked as a council source for Ken who was a journalist at the time but lost her job when his wife Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride) exposed her.

Wendy was then given a job working for his newspaper and they went on to have an affair.

Now back in Weatherfield, Wendy is now married and has changed her surname to Papadopoulos.

Who Plays Wendy Crozier?

Wendy is played by Roberta Kerr, who said she was very excited to rejoin the cast.

Speaking to ITV, she said: "It’s great, fantastic. It’s a completely different place, of course, because the last time I was here it was 2012 and it was before they moved. It’s very, very new."

Wendy Crozier debuted on Coronation Street in 1989
Wendy Crozier debuted on Coronation Street in 1989. Picture: ITV

Opening up about the dynamic between Ken’s daughter Tracy (Kate Ford) and Wendy, Roberta said: “Tracy is not going to let Wendy get back in Ken’s life, is she? Kate and I have done one of those scenes with verbal sparring and that was great.

“It will be interesting because there’s the slight complication of Tracy and Abi being friends, so that’s another aspect. We’ll have to see how that plays out.”

What else has Roberta Kerr been in?

Roberta was born in Southampton, Hampshire, England and is best known for starring in Downton Abbey and The Nature of the Beast.

She also starred in C4’s Brookside where she played a character called Sally Haynes.

The star is married to fellow Coronation Street actor Graeme Kirk.

He had several small roles in the soap in the 80s and 90s and runs a theatre company.

