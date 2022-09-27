Inside Coronation Street star Joe Frost's life as character Leo Thompkins is killed

Joe Frost's character was killed off in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

Who played Leo Thompkins in Coronation Street and what happened to him? Find out everything...

Coronation Street fans have got to know Leo Thompkins after he joined the soap in September 2021.

He made his debut calling at No.8 to give a quote to the Platt family to fix a sinkhole that a crooked Ray Crosby had engineered in the back garden.

A week later, he called into the Rovers Return Inn for the first time where he met Jenny Connor and the pair hit it off.

Unfortunately, things haven’t ended well for Leo… here’s everything we know about the actor who plays him.

Leo Thompkins is played by Joe Frost in Corrie. Picture: ITV

Is Leo dead in Coronation Street?

Leo was killed off in Coronation Street in September 2022.

It was previously revealed he would be leaving the Cobbles for Canada, but unfortunately he never made it there and ended up being murdered by Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce).

On the factory gantry, a showdown took place where Stephen attacked Leo and hit his head on the railings.

He then threw his body over the top, right into the bin and was forced to leave his body to attend lunch with Sarah (Tina O’Brien).

Leo Thompkins was killed in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who played Leo in Coronation Street?

Joe Frost has played Leo between September 2021 and September 2022 and is also an acting and vocal talent coach.

Born in Warrington, the actor was a member of the town's CODYS youth theatre company.

Opening up about his love of the soap before joining, Joe previously said: “My gran was a massive, massive Coronation Street fan and whatever acting job I did, she asked why I wasn’t on Corrie yet.

“Sadly she passed away a year ago and it was a year to the week that I got the job at Coronation Street. I think the stars aligned there. My family are big Corrie fans.”

What else has Joe Frost been in?

Before landing his role in Corrie, Joe appeared in the short films One Shot and Superboy: Son of Tomorrow under the name of Joe Maxwell

He has been in plenty of stage musicals including Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Oliver!, An Officer and a Gentleman and Jersey Boys.