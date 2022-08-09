Who played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street and where is he now?

9 August 2022, 12:36

Jack Deam played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street
Jack Deam played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Coronation Street's Phil Simmonds and what did he do to Toyah Battersby?

Coronation Street fans might remember evil villain Phil Simmonds, who attacked Weatherfield favourite Toyah Battersby.

Phil made his first appearance in September 2000 and left less than a year later in August 2001.

That was just about enough time to cause chaos in the ITV soap, before he ended up in prison.

But who was Phil Simmonds and what happened to him? Here’s what we know…

Toyah Battersby was attacked by Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street
Toyah Battersby was attacked by Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who was Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street?

Phil Simmonds was first seen on Coronation Street when he was evicted from his flat by Duggie Ferguson and Vinny Sorrell and was made homeless.

Phil's neighbour Toyah was furious he’d been kicked out and helped him settle the issue out of court, but when he later found out Toyah had sided with Duggie, he raped her in an alleyway.

Toyah had no idea who attacked her that night and everyone on the street was ordered to have a DNA test.

Peter Barlow was initially arrested on suspicion of rape, but when the DNA results came through he was cleared.

Phil was finally caught out when he called Toyah’s name and she recognised the voice she’d heard just before her ordeal.

Jack Deam played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street
Jack Deam played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

As the villain tried to attack Toyah again, Peter heard the screams and ran into the house and stopped him.

While he initially denied the rape charges, the DNA on Toyah's clothes and Phil's DNA matched and he was arrested.

He was sent to Strangeways Jail and later revealed to Toyah that he’d tried to kill himself.

Where is Jack Deam now?

Jack Deam is probably best known for playing Marty Fisher in Shameless, and Inspector Mallory in Father Brown.

He has also starred in the Granada TV soap opera Families, as well as Heartbeat and The Life and Times of Henry Pratt.

Other credits include Soldier Soldier, Clocking Off, Hillsborough, New Tricks Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar and Silent Witness.

