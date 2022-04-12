Who did Lee Hartney play in Emmerdale and where is he now?

12 April 2022, 08:29

Lee Hartney starred in Emmerdale and Coronation Street
Lee Hartney starred in Emmerdale and Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/YouTube

Where is Lee Hartney now and what did he do after Emmerdale? Here's what we now about the Paul Cooke star...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale fans might recognise Lee Hartney for starring in the soap all the way back in 2001.

He also had roles in shows such as Brookside and Cracker, but has since left the showbiz industry.

So, where is Lee Hartney now and who did he play in Emmerdale?

Who did Lee Hartney play in Emmerdale?

Lee Hartney played Paul Cooke in Emmerdale, who was the ex-boyfriend of Latisha Daggert and the father of her son Kirk.

Lee Hartney played Paul in Emmerdale in 2001
Lee Hartney played Paul in Emmerdale in 2001. Picture: ITV

In July 2001, a heavily-pregnant Latisha left Paul after he hit her, but he tracked her down just a few months later.

Despite trying to reconcile with Latisha and their son Kirk, Paul later punched Jason Kirk during an argument and Latisha sent him packing.

What else has Lee Hartney been in?

Lee Hartney played the role of Simon Howe in Brookside and first made his debut back in 1993.

The actor received the role the day after he had auditioned for it and was introduced as a new petrol pump attendant working in the local petrol station.

He also had a role in Coronation Street in 1999 as Shane Mallett, the younger brother of Gary Mallett.

Before his TV career, Lee trained at the Oldham Theatre Workshop from 1984 to 1991 and has also had roles in Wilderness Edge and Cracker.

His stage credits include productions of Peter Pan, Animal Farm, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Wizard of Oz and Aladdin.

Where is Lee Hartney now?

Lee, now 47-years-old, reportedly left his acting career to become a primary school teacher.

In a recent interview, Lee was asked if he would like to go back to acting, and he said he would never rule it out.

While he stays out of the spotlight, he also discusses his wife in the interview.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

John Middleton played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale star John Middleton is now away from Ashley Thomas
Sheree Murphy has a famous husband

Inside Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy's family life with famous husband
Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

Mark Charnock lifts the lid on 'harrowing' stroke storyline

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock opens up on 'harrowing' Marlon Dingle stroke storyline
Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness

Trending on Heart

Kate and William reportedly turned down their invite to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding

Why Kate and William 'turned down their invite to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding'

Celebrities

Mancs on the Mic is back!

Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe is based on a true story

The unbelievable true story behind new ITV drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
Brooklyn Beckham has revealed he's changed his name

Brooklyn Beckham confirms he’s changed his name in sweet post to wife Nicola

Celebrities

Britney Spears has opened up about expecting her fourth baby

Britney Spears announces she is pregnant with fiancé Sam Asghari

Celebrities

Alex Beresford is engaged!

GMB's Alex Beresford announces engagement to girlfriend he met on a blind date
Olivia Frazer deleted her social media after Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia’s Olivia Frazer lost her job after backlash
The best place to live in the UK has been revealed

Northern village named best place to live in the UK 2022

Lifestyle

Drivers are being warned about messy cars

Drivers could be fined £100 for having a messy car

Lifestyle

David Beckham is said to have shed a tear while delivering his speech

David Beckham 'cried as he delivered emotional wedding speech at Brooklyn's wedding'

Celebrities

Here's the rumoured Love Island 2022 line up

Love Island 2022 rumoured line-up: All the contestants rumoured for the new series
Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Miami over the weekend

Brooklyn Beckham shares first pictures from his £2.3m wedding to Nicola Peltz

Celebrities

Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald for over 30 years

Inside Simon Gregson’s family life away from Coronation Street
Natalie Lee joined Anna for Dirty Mother Pukka episode seven

Dirty Mother Pukka: Natalie Lee joins Anna Whitehouse for episode seven

Celebrities

The woman was left shocked by the incident (stock image)

Pregnant woman fuming as man refuses to move his hand from empty seat on bus

Lifestyle