Who did Lee Hartney play in Emmerdale and where is he now?

Lee Hartney starred in Emmerdale and Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/YouTube

Where is Lee Hartney now and what did he do after Emmerdale? Here's what we now about the Paul Cooke star...

Emmerdale fans might recognise Lee Hartney for starring in the soap all the way back in 2001.

He also had roles in shows such as Brookside and Cracker, but has since left the showbiz industry.

So, where is Lee Hartney now and who did he play in Emmerdale?

Who did Lee Hartney play in Emmerdale?

Lee Hartney played Paul Cooke in Emmerdale, who was the ex-boyfriend of Latisha Daggert and the father of her son Kirk.

Lee Hartney played Paul in Emmerdale in 2001. Picture: ITV

In July 2001, a heavily-pregnant Latisha left Paul after he hit her, but he tracked her down just a few months later.

Despite trying to reconcile with Latisha and their son Kirk, Paul later punched Jason Kirk during an argument and Latisha sent him packing.

What else has Lee Hartney been in?

Lee Hartney played the role of Simon Howe in Brookside and first made his debut back in 1993.

The actor received the role the day after he had auditioned for it and was introduced as a new petrol pump attendant working in the local petrol station.

He also had a role in Coronation Street in 1999 as Shane Mallett, the younger brother of Gary Mallett.

Before his TV career, Lee trained at the Oldham Theatre Workshop from 1984 to 1991 and has also had roles in Wilderness Edge and Cracker.

His stage credits include productions of Peter Pan, Animal Farm, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Wizard of Oz and Aladdin.

Where is Lee Hartney now?

Lee, now 47-years-old, reportedly left his acting career to become a primary school teacher.

In a recent interview, Lee was asked if he would like to go back to acting, and he said he would never rule it out.

While he stays out of the spotlight, he also discusses his wife in the interview.