Inside Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy's family life with famous husband

Sheree Murphy has a famous husband. Picture: Instagram

Why did Sheree Murphy leave Emmerdale and who is she married to?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emmerdale fans will remember Sheree Murphy for starring in the soap all the way back in the 1990s.

Since leaving, the actress has built a life with her family and now has four children and a husband you might recognise.

But who did Sheree play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

Who did Sheree Murphy play in Emmerdale?

Sheree Murphy played barmaid Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale between 1998 and 2004.

Sheree Murphy played Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

She was the daughter of Steph Forsythe and granddaughter of Alan Turner, while one of her biggest storylines was her romance with Marlon Dingle.

Her exit storyline started when she discovered her husband Marlon's one-night stand with his cousin Charity.

Why did Tricia Dingle leave Emmerdale?

Tricia briefly left the soap in 2001 and 2003 due to Sheree going on maternity leave.

Sheree decided to quit the show for good in September 2003 to spend more time with her family.

He character was killed off during a storm, when a tree was hit by lightning and fell, before another bolt hit the Woolpack roof and caused a window to collapse on Tricia.

Sheree Murphy and her husband Harry have four children together. Picture: Instagram

Diane and Marlon discovered Tricia lying under the rubble and an ambulance arrived to airlift her to hospital.

She then sadly went into cardiac arrest and Marlon was told his wife was brain dead, with the only option being to switch off her machine.

Where is Sheree Murphy now?

Sheree, 46, has also played Eva Strong in Hollyoaks and Dakota Davies in Neighbours.

Back in 2015, she took part in Celebrity Masterchef and she’s presented BBC One series Yes Chef!

The star also got to the final of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2005, finishing second to Carol Thatcher.

Who is Sheree Murphy married to?

Sheree is married to Australian footballer Harry Kewell.

They met at a nightclub in 2000 and were married on 25 May 2002 in Las Vegas.

They have four children together, Taylor, 20, Ruby, 18, Matilda, 14, and Dolly, 10.