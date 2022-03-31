Inside Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy's family life with famous husband

31 March 2022, 09:08

Sheree Murphy has a famous husband
Sheree Murphy has a famous husband. Picture: Instagram

Why did Sheree Murphy leave Emmerdale and who is she married to?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale fans will remember Sheree Murphy for starring in the soap all the way back in the 1990s.

Since leaving, the actress has built a life with her family and now has four children and a husband you might recognise.

But who did Sheree play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

Who did Sheree Murphy play in Emmerdale?

Sheree Murphy played barmaid Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale between 1998 and 2004.

Sheree Murphy played Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale
Sheree Murphy played Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

She was the daughter of Steph Forsythe and granddaughter of Alan Turner, while one of her biggest storylines was her romance with Marlon Dingle.

Her exit storyline started when she discovered her husband Marlon's one-night stand with his cousin Charity.

Why did Tricia Dingle leave Emmerdale?

Tricia briefly left the soap in 2001 and 2003 due to Sheree going on maternity leave.

Sheree decided to quit the show for good in September 2003 to spend more time with her family.

He character was killed off during a storm, when a tree was hit by lightning and fell, before another bolt hit the Woolpack roof and caused a window to collapse on Tricia.

Sheree Murphy and her husband Harry have four children together
Sheree Murphy and her husband Harry have four children together. Picture: Instagram

Diane and Marlon discovered Tricia lying under the rubble and an ambulance arrived to airlift her to hospital.

She then sadly went into cardiac arrest and Marlon was told his wife was brain dead, with the only option being to switch off her machine.

Where is Sheree Murphy now?

Sheree, 46, has also played Eva Strong in Hollyoaks and Dakota Davies in Neighbours.

Back in 2015, she took part in Celebrity Masterchef and she’s presented BBC One series Yes Chef!

The star also got to the final of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2005, finishing second to Carol Thatcher.

Who is Sheree Murphy married to?

Sheree is married to Australian footballer Harry Kewell.

They met at a nightclub in 2000 and were married on 25 May 2002 in Las Vegas.

They have four children together, Taylor, 20, Ruby, 18, Matilda, 14, and Dolly, 10.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

Mark Charnock lifts the lid on 'harrowing' stroke storyline

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock opens up on 'harrowing' Marlon Dingle stroke storyline
Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness
Rebecca Ryan plays Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan’s life as she leaves soap
Emmerdale fans are wondering who plays Rhona’s mum Mary

Emmerdale fans recognise Rhona’s mum Mary Goskirk from EastEnders

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has given advice on fuel costs

Martin Lewis explains how ‘smooth driving’ could save you hundreds on your fuel bill

News

Chris Rock has broken his silence

Chris Rock breaks his silence after Will Smith Oscars controversy

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Kelsey has shared a message about her late husband Tom Parker

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he 'changed so many lives' in new moving tribute

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning

Martin Lewis warns everyone to do three things before Friday's energy price rise

News

The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate

The Wanted pay tribute to bandmate Tom Parker after his tragic death

Celebrities

Tom Parker has died aged 33

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour battle

Celebrities

Gemma Collins will star in the stage version of Chicago

Gemma Collins to make stage debut in Chicago the Musical

Celebrities

Holby City's final episode aired this week

Holby City's final episode leaves viewers emotional over 'beautiful' tribute to NHS
Gino D'Acampo has revealed he's taking a break from This Morning

Gino D'Acampo reveals he's taking a break from This Morning and returning to Italy
Plans for UK DIsneyland have been shelved

Plans for £3.5 billion 'UK Disneyland' withdrawn

Lifestyle

Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night

All the highlights from backstage at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Ed Sheeran will perform at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Paloma Faith is one of the artists performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Paloma Faith opens up about her decision to get involved in Concert for Ukraine

Events

Emeli said that 'music unites us' ahead of her performance this evening

Emeli Sandé says 'music unites us' as she performs at Concert for Ukraine

Events