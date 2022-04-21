Who played Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale and where is he now?

21 April 2022, 14:01

Kirin Kotecha was played by Rish Shah in Emmerdale
Kirin Kotecha was played by Rish Shah in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What happened to Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale and where is actor Rish Shah now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale viewers might remember Kirin Kotecha joined the soap all the way back in 2014.

After arriving in the village with his dad Rakesh Kotecha, it was revealed he had a one-night-stand with Vanessa Woodfield whom he has lied about his age to.

The pair then went on to carry on their relationship, despite the 21 year age gap, and goes on to have a baby with her.

His other storylines include a relationship with Belle Dingle and a hit and run. But what happened to Kirin Kotecha and who played him? Here’s what we know…

Rish Shah played Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale
Rish Shah played Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

What happened to Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale?

Kirin ran over Tess Harris in a drink-driving accident back in 2016 and she later died from her injuries in hospital.

He quickly moved to South America to avoid getting caught by the police, but returned in 2020.

He showed up back in the village and asked Priya Kotecha for money, before pressuring Charity Dingle to give him £15,000.

After he hurt his arm in the garage, he was later spotted by Paddy who called the police and an ambulance.

At the hospital, Charity convinced him to turn himself in and he was later sentenced to seven years in prison.

Adam Fielding has continued acting after Emmerdale
Adam Fielding has continued acting after Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

Who played Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale?

The killer was originally played by actor Adam Fielding up until 2016.

When he returned in 2020, actor Rish Shah had taken over the role.

Adam later opened up about his decision to quit the ITV soap, explaining: “I wanted to make this video to clear some things up. A lot of the journalists think I ‘quit’ Emmerdale because I was feeling ‘stressed out’. I mean this is not the case at all.

“In short my reason for leaving is to pursue other opportunities. You know, I’m an actor and my journey does not end with Kirin. Believe me there are a lot of opportunities in the pipeline. Obviously I can’t say too much, just watch this space.”

Where is Adam Fielding now?

In 2017, Adam starred as Elijah Stubbs in two episodes of the BBC series In the Dark before starring in Krypton.

He also played the role of Aaron Turner inAckley Bridge where his character started a relationship with Missy Booth.

Where is Rish Shah now?

After leaving Emmerdale, Rish landed themale lead in Marvel’s series Ms. Marvel.

He then found his next big feature film role starring opposite Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in Netflix’s Strangers.

Rish’s other credits include Years and Years, Doctors and Casualty.

