Here's where Emmerdale actor Anthony Lewis is 20 years after role as Marc Reynolds

Anthony Lewis played Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

What happened to Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale and where is actor Anthony Lewis now?

Emmerdale fans might remember Marc Reynolds for starring in the soap all the way back in 1999.

Marc was the son of Sean and Angie Reynolds and the brother of Ollie Reynolds and arrived in the Dales along with his family.

Some of his biggest storylines include Marc losing his virginity to Donna Windsor and being involved in a hit and run.

But what happened to Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale and where is the actor now?

Anthony Lewis starred as Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale?

Marc’s exit started when he and his friends, Ollie, Eve, Donna, Andy, Robert and Katie Addyman went on a night out in Hotten.

After going to a nightclub, they stole a car and ran over their headmistress Jean Strickland and killed her.

They all hid the evidence but the guilt got too much for Marc and eventually confessed and went to jail.

After getting out of jail, Marc went to live with his dad and returned briefly for his grandfather’s funeral.

Anthony Lewis now lives with his wife Samantha. Picture: Instagram

Who played Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale?

Anthony Lewis played Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale.

He began acting at just nine-years-old and has appeared in shows such as Heartbeat, A Touch Of Frost, Cracker and Children's Ward.

After leaving Emmerdale in 2001, Anthony appeared in Broken Voices at the Tristan Bates Theatre in London.

He has also had roles in Dalziel and Pascoe, Respectable, Boy A, Casualty, Holby City, Ackley Bridge and Torchwood, as well as performing as Lomper in the 2016/2017 UK Tour of The Full Monty.

Where is Anthony Lewis now?

Anthony is 39-years-old and is still acting, as well as providing continuity announcements for BBC One and BBC Two.

He lives with his wife Samantha - who he married in 2019 - and share their son together named River Lewis.

The star was previously engaged to Big Brother star Laura Carter between 2014 and 2015.

Anthony isn't the only one in the acting business as he has two brothers, one of which is Matthew Lewis, who is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter.