Here's where Emmerdale actor Anthony Lewis is 20 years after role as Marc Reynolds

26 April 2022, 08:44

Anthony Lewis played Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale
Anthony Lewis played Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

What happened to Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale and where is actor Anthony Lewis now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale fans might remember Marc Reynolds for starring in the soap all the way back in 1999.

Marc was the son of Sean and Angie Reynolds and the brother of Ollie Reynolds and arrived in the Dales along with his family.

Some of his biggest storylines include Marc losing his virginity to Donna Windsor and being involved in a hit and run.

But what happened to Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale and where is the actor now?

Anthony Lewis starred as Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale
Anthony Lewis starred as Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale?

Marc’s exit started when he and his friends, Ollie, Eve, Donna, Andy, Robert and Katie Addyman went on a night out in Hotten.

After going to a nightclub, they stole a car and ran over their headmistress Jean Strickland and killed her.

They all hid the evidence but the guilt got too much for Marc and eventually confessed and went to jail.

After getting out of jail, Marc went to live with his dad and returned briefly for his grandfather’s funeral.

Anthony Lewis now lives with his wife Samantha
Anthony Lewis now lives with his wife Samantha. Picture: Instagram

Who played Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale?

Anthony Lewis played Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale.

He began acting at just nine-years-old and has appeared in shows such as Heartbeat, A Touch Of Frost, Cracker and Children's Ward.

After leaving Emmerdale in 2001, Anthony appeared in Broken Voices at the Tristan Bates Theatre in London.

He has also had roles in Dalziel and Pascoe, Respectable, Boy A, Casualty, Holby City, Ackley Bridge and Torchwood, as well as performing as Lomper in the 2016/2017 UK Tour of The Full Monty.

Where is Anthony Lewis now?

Anthony is 39-years-old and is still acting, as well as providing continuity announcements for BBC One and BBC Two.

He lives with his wife Samantha - who he married in 2019 - and share their son together named River Lewis.

The star was previously engaged to Big Brother star Laura Carter between 2014 and 2015.

Anthony isn't the only one in the acting business as he has two brothers, one of which is Matthew Lewis, who is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Cleveland Campbell starred in Emmerdale 15 years ago

Inside former Emmerdale star Cleveland Campbell's very different life 15 years after leaving soap
Kirin Kotecha was played by Rish Shah in Emmerdale

Who played Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale and where is he now?

Some Emmerdale fans think Meena will be found not guilty of murder

Emmerdale viewers spot clue Meena Jutla will be found not guilty of murder
Lee Hartney starred in Emmerdale and Coronation Street

Who did Lee Hartney play in Emmerdale and where is he now?

John Middleton played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale star John Middleton is now away from Ashley Thomas

Trending on Heart

M&S are marking Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne with these collectable shortbread tins

M&S Platinum Jubilee shortbread tin: When are they on sale and where can I buy one?

Royals

Mancs on the Mic is back!

Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two
Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow shirt dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Married at First Sight Australia has finished on E4

Is Married at First Sight Australia on E4 tonight?

Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford has shared a photo of her new boyfriend

Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford new 'boyfriend' revealed after cosy snap

Gogglebox

Carolina has shared a tribute to her Married at First Sight husband

Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos shares tribute to Daniel Holmes after ‘affair’
Stacey Solomon has shared pictures of her wedding dress

Stacey Solomon left in tears as she chooses wedding dress

Celebrities

Here's what happened to the Married at First Sight season 9 couples

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are the couples now?
The Married at First Sight Australia reunion is on tonight

Here's when the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 reunion airs on E4
The final of Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK soon

When is the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 final on TV in the UK?
Brenda Edwards returned to Loose Women

Loose Women viewers in tears as Brenda Edwards returns for first time since son's death
Heartstopper is available to watch on Netflix

How many episodes of Heartstopper are there on Netflix?

How many episodes are there of Grace season 2 on ITV?

Grace season 2 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama on?
You can't wear some items of clothing while driving

Drivers risk £5,000 fine for wearing these everyday items of clothing

News

A woman has asked for advice after finding herself as her neighbour's 'concierge' (stock image)

'I'm sick of taking in my neighbour's parcels - they never answer the door'

Lifestyle