Here's where EastEnders actress Kellie Shirley is now 10 years after Carly Wicks role

Kellie Shirley played Carly Wicks in EastEnders. Picture: Instagram

How old is Kellie Shirley and where is she now? Here's what we know about the EastEnders star...

EastEnders fans will remember Carly Wicks for starring in the BBC soap all the way back in 2006.

She was part of some huge storylines, including her relationship with mum Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), dad Kevin (Phil Daniels) and brother Deano (Matt Di Angelo).

But after the character left all the way back in 2008 - before returning briefly in 2012 - fans have been wondering what actress Kellie Shirley has been up to. Here’s everything we know…

Who played Carly Wicks in EastEnders?

Kelly Shirley played Carly Wicks in EastEnders for two years.

Kellie Shirley played Carly Wicks in EastEnders. Picture: Getty Images

Her character definitely make her mark in the Square after she had romances with the likes of Martin Fowler (James Alexandrou), Jake Moon (Joel Beckett) and Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky).

She eventually left Walford in January 2008 when she went travelling, before returning in 2012 for two episodes.

Back in 2020, Kellie admitted that she would one day return to the Square as she thinks her character has ‘unfinished business’.

She told new! magazine: "My on-screen family are still in it - Danny Dyer [Mick Carter] plays my brother and Linda Henry [Shirley Carter] is my mum.

Kellie Shirley was in EastEnders for two years. Picture: Alamy

"There's always unfinished business in Walford, but if 'In the Long Run' gets another series then I'm signed up to do that.

"If there's a really juicy storyline then of course I'd love to go back to 'EastEnders'."

Kellie is still close to her Walford family, Emma Barton (Honey Mitchell), while she said the late Dame Barbara Windsor (Peggy Mitchell) had a ‘massive impact’ on her life.

She said: "I made some really good mates there.

"Emma Barton's still a really good friend, and I wouldn't have met Barbara Windsor without it, and she's had a massive impact on my life.

"I learnt loads there as a young actor - I was 21 when I started on 'EastEnders'."

Kellie Shirley reunited with Matt Di Angelo last year. Picture: Instagram

Kellie also recently shared a picture with Pam St Clement (Pat Butcher) on her 80th birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to the Queen of #Walford and total legend that is #pamstclement #80 so much love and so glad you’re in our life! ❤️❤️"

What else has Kellie Shirley been in?

After leaving EastEnders, Kellie has gone on to star in many TV shows and theatre productions.

She has had roles in the Long Run, Death in Paradise, Call the Midwife, Biff and Chip andJoe all Alone.

Other credits include The Office Christmas specials, Twenty Thousand Streets Under the Sky, Girl on a Bicycle and Self Centered.

Last year she reunited with Matt Di Angelo as they starred together in Abigail’s Party at Park Theatre, London.

Who is Kellie Shirley married to?

Kellie Shirley married her husband Phill Davies in 2013

The pair welcomed their first children, a set of twins, in 2015 and she often shares sweet family photos on Instagram.

Aside from work, Kellie also works with multiple charities and has been nominated three times for celebrity supporter of the year, which she won in 2019.

She is also ambassador for the charities Anthony Nolan and Mencap and is a youth group patron for the charity Magpie Dance.