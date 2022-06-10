Prince William spotted selling The Big Issue in London

Prince William was seen selling The Big Issue on the streets of Westminster. Picture: Matthew Gardner/LinkedIn

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Cambridge blended in on the streets of Westminster in The Big Issue's red gilet and cap.

Prince William, 39, was spotted selling copies of The Big Issue in London this week.

The Duke of Cambridge was pictured in Westminster selling copies of the magazine on Thursday, dressed head-to-toe in the red uniform.

While this was not an official royal engagement, and appears to be something Kate Middleton's husband was doing off his own back, one passer-by did manage to get a picture with the future King.

The pictures were posted on LinkedIn by a man called Matthew Gardner, who explained that it was his brother-in-law who had come face-to-face with the royal.

One person recognised Prince William and decided to get a picture. Picture: Matthew Gardner/LinkedIn

The caption of the images read: "My bother in law was in London today and saw a celebrity, so he took a photo at a distance. The celebrity saw the ‘covert surveillance’ effort and crossed the road to investigate further.

"What an honour to have a private moment with our future King who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy.

"These ‘silent gestures’ often go unrecognised. The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother in law if he wanted to buy the ‘Big Issue’, to which he replied “I have no change”.

"At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that! Priceless, or should I say ‘Princely’.

Princess Diana was always keen to teach her children about life outside of the Palace. Picture: Getty

Since the pictures were posted, people have been sharing their respect for William, commenting that the royal is "continuing Princess Diana's legacy".

When William was a child, his late mother took him and his younger brother, Prince Harry, to homeless shelters to teach them that there is another world outside the gates of the Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge has taken those lessons into adulthood and dedicates a lot of his time to related charities as a working royal.

Back in December 2009, Prince William slept on the streets to help raise awareness of Centrepoint's work with young homeless people.

Back in 2009, Prince William slept on the streets to help raise awareness of homelessness in the UK. Picture: Getty

The Big Issue is a publication which offers homeless people, or people that are at risk of becoming homeless, the chance to earn a legitimate income.

