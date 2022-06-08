Supernanny Jo Frost praises Kate Middleton's parenting skills with Prince Louis

Kate Middleton's parenting skills over Platinum Jubilee weekend praised by Supernanny. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge has been dubbed a 'confident parent' who can 'hold boundaries' by Supernanny star Jo Frost.

Kate Middleton, 40, had her hands full over the Platinum Jubilee weekend as she and her husband, Prince William, decided to bring all three children to two of the events.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended Trooping the Colour on the Thursday as well as the Platinum Pageant on the Sunday afternoon.

And while the Royal Family were out in force, it was four-year-old Louis who really stole the show, making people laugh with his silly and mischievous behaviour.

The Duchess of Cambridge remained calm and in charge while dealing with her youngest over the weekend, however, some people have been less than kind about her parenting skills.

Kate Middleton allowed Prince Louis to have fun and be silly at the Platinum Pageant. Picture: Getty

With that said, parenting expert and star of Supernanny Jo Frost has since defended the Duchess of Cambridge, who called both Kate and William "impressive parenting role models".

In an Instagram post, Jo Frost wrote that she thought Prince Louis behaved "remarkably well over the whole weekend" considering the huge events, the long periods of sitting and the organisational elements.

Jo wrote online: "Regardless to what the press seem to of latched onto today, I believe little Prince Louis behaved remarkably well over the whole weekend of much spectacular fanfare!

"All that sitting, watching and organisation, most children can't sit in their chairs at a dining table for longer than 15mins.

"It certainly must of been beautifully overwhelming for this little chap especially with no playtime in-between and long days."

Parenting expert Jo Frost commended Kare Middleton for her parenting style. Picture: Getty

She added: "Children are going to test, one should expect as such. We have all been entertained by this little boys character, a great sense of humour, strong willed and most definitely a highly sensitive soul in my professional opinion."

Moving on to the parenting she witnessed from Kate and William, Jo wrote: "I'm more impressed with how the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge continue to be such impressive parenting role models to our modern parents today.

"They are open about their own struggles as parents and, like all parents out there, continue to strive to do their very best in raising their young.

Prince Louis left many people laughing with his antics. Picture: Getty

"Catherine has never been one to shy away from publicly giving her children a fair telling off to behave and that's a sign of a confident parent who is able to hold boundaries whilst empathetically meeting her children's needs as well as understanding the circumstances.

"I wish every parent the confidence to understand as such so that our children may be raised, seen & heard loved with healthy boundaries."

People have since echoed Jo's thoughts, with one person commenting: "I thought Louis, and the other Cambridge and Royal children, were delightful all weekend. It’s so lovely to see them relaxed in each others company, particularly when Louis was chatting away to the Queen and wanted his Grandad, and Catherine did a wonderful job of keeping a watchful and calm eye. They’re children, not mini Royal robots! And it’s heartwarming to see them."

Another wrote: "It's so nice as well for all of us parents to see this very normal behaviour in their children isn't it. Regardless of the occasion children are children with needs. They handle it all so well."

