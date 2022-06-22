The Queen, 96, dresses in sunshine yellow for meeting at Windsor Castle

The Queen looked on top form as she received guests at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen looked on good form today as she continued with face-to-face meetings at Windsor Castle.

The Queen, 96, looked fabulous today as she dressed in a yellow floral dress for her meeting with the Governor of New South Wales.

Her Majesty, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, could be seen welcoming Governor Margaret Beazley to Windsor Castle with a large smile in new pictures.

This is the second day in a row the Queen has been pictured carrying out meetings without her walking aid.

People were quick to comment how good the Queen looked in the bright and summery colours, with one writing: "God bless her, lovely summer colours!"

The Queen met with Margaret Beazley, the Governor of New South Wales, today. Picture: Getty

Others were just delighted to see the Queen continuing her royal duties, having met with the Archbishop of Canterbury only yesterday.

During Her Majesty and the Archbishop's meeting, she was awarded with a special Canterbury Cross for her “unstinting service” to the Church of England over the last 70 years.

The Queen was beaming as she met with Governor Margaret Beazley at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

These meetings come just weeks after the Queen joined her family and the public in celebrating her seven decades on the throne.

Over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, Her Majesty attended Trooping the Colour, the ceremonial lighting of the Principal Beacon as well as the Platinum Pageant.

Due to the Queen's recent mobility issues, however, she was unable to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral and the Epsom Derby.

The Queen met with the Archbishop of Canterbury yesterday where she was awarded with a special Canterbury Cross. Picture: Getty

The Queen did get the chance, it is reported, to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child and her great-grandchild, Lilibet.

It is believed that on the day of the Epsom Derby, the Monarch attended the first birthday of Lilibet, which was held at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate.

The party was a private affair, however, Harry and Meghan did share a new picture of Lilibet with the public.

Read more Royal Family news: