Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release new pictures of Lilibet to mark her first birthday

Lilibet Diana turned one-year-old over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture: Misan Harriman

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a picture of Lilibet Diana taken from a backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, have shared two new pictures of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, to mark her first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared two images of their gorgeous daughter; one a portrait taken on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, and the other a black and white shot of Meghan holding Lilibet alongside Misan Harriman's wife Camilla Holmstroem and their two daughters.

Misan Harriman is a close friend of Meghan and Harry's and was the photographer behind the beautiful images.

The pictures were taken over the Platinum Jubilee weekend on the Windsor Castle estate where Harry and Meghan threw a "intimate backyard picnic" for the Lilibet's birthday.

The portrait of Lilibet shows the little girl sat down on the grass in a blue dress and matching headband.

Meanwhile, the snap of Meghan and Camilla shows a makeup-free Duchess of Sussex cradling her little girl in her arms.

It has been reported the Queen attended this picnic at Frogmore Cottage to meet Lilibet, who is named after her, for the first time.

This, however, has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew to the United Kingdom to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, bringing their two children with them. Picture: Getty

These photographs mark the second time Harry and Meghan have have shared images of their daughter with the public.

The first time was back in December of 2021 when the couple shared the image taken from their family Christmas card.

It showed Meghan and Harry with their son, Archie, and a newly born Lilliet, at their new home in Santa Barbara.

