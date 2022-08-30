Meghan Markle reveals why she didn't want son Archie to attend UK school

Meghan Markle has admitted she didn’t want her son Archie to attend a school in the UK due to safety fears.

In a brand new interview, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her new life with Prince Harry and their two children in Montecito.

And here, Meghan admitted she would “never be able to do school pickup” if Archie was going to school in the UK.

Meghan Markle has said she didn't want Archie at school in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

Reporting the conversation, journalist Allison P. Davies wrote in New York magazine The Cut: “Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the U.K., she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.”

Meghan told the interviewer: “Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy.

“That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

The journalist added that “two Montecito moms waiting in front of the school stopped mid-chat to do a double take” as Meghan arrived to pick him up.

“Archie is just the cheerful kid who brings a week’s worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a ‘roaring’ game at recess,” she said.

This comes after Harry previously voiced his concerns following Archie’s first day of school before the moved to the US.

At the time, he said the paparazzi culture is “this sort of rabid feeding frenzy. Kids don’t get a choice; they don’t get a say in it.”

He went on to say he was chased by photographers after moving to Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to LA. Picture: Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex said: “We spent the first three and a half months living at [friend] Tyler Perry’s house.

“The helicopters, the drones, the paparazzi cutting the fence, like, it was madness. And people out there, their response was, ‘What do you expect if you live in L.A.?’

“First of all, we didn’t mean to live in L.A. This is a staging area to try and find a house.

"And secondly, how sad that if you live in L.A. and you’re a well-known figure, you just have to expect it.”