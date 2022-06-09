Emotional meaning behind Lilibet's blue birthday dress chosen by Meghan Markle

There is a powerful reason behind Meghan Markle's choice of birthday dress for baby Lilibet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted royal fans earlier this week when they shared an adorable photo of Lilibet on her first birthday.

In the picture, little Lilibet can be seen with a big smile on her face while wearing an adorable blue dress.

And now the emotional reason behind the tot’s outfit has been revealed, as it was actually thought to be designed by California-based designer Isabel Garreton, who has recently gone out of business.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022

The company was founded to "support the advancement of underprivileged women" and help to break "the cycle of poverty".

In an announcement in May, bosses announced the sad closure of the company after three decades.

A statement said: "In the coming month we will be closing Isabel Garreton, Inc., the company I founded over 30 years ago with one goal in mind: to provide a dignified work opportunity to underprivileged women through the development of a finely designed and crafted collection of children’s clothing.

"The staying power of Isabel Garreton as a brand, the number and exclusivity of its loyal customers accumulated over 30 years, presence in the best stores in the country and the absence of debt generated serious interest in the Isabel Garreton brand.

Meghan Markle shared new photos of baby Lilibet. Picture: Archwell

"We entertained offers but decided against selling the brand because it is my name and no interested parties convinced me they would continue the ethical manufacturing approach that has defined who we are."

Meanwhile, the sweet photo was taken by pal photographer Misan Harriman at her garden picnic party last week.

Family and friends attended the private event which was held in the garden of Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle, with guests including Zara and Mike Tindell.

Meghan and Harry returned to the UK briefly to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, before flying back to their home in the US.