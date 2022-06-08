Royal fans can't get over how much Lilibet looks like the Queen

Lilibet is the spitting image of the Queen when she was also one-year-old. Picture: Misan Harriman/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen, who was nicknamed Lilibet, is the spitting image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, marked Lilibet's first birthday this week by releasing two new pictures of their adorable daughter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's close friend and photographer Misan Harriman took the snaps of Lilibet during an intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage to celebrate the little one's birthday.

After the pictures were released, there were two things people couldn't stop talking about.

Firstly, how cute she is and secondly, how much Lilibet resembles the Queen when she was one-year old.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022

People have been seeking out pictures of the Queen from her childhood and placing them side-by-side with the latest picture of Lilibet.

One person commented online: "Am I the only one who sees Queen Elizabeth in this little girl’s face? Look at those cheeks and that smile!"

Another person wrote: "The Queen must love Lili because she looks just like her. Meghan and Harry named her right. Princess Lilibet Diana."

The Queen reportedly met Lilibet for the first time over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture: Getty

Of course, Harry and Meghan's daughter was named after the Queen, who was given the nickname Lilibet when she was a child.

This was because, at the time, the Queen struggled to say her real name 'Elizabeth'.

Prince Philip is believed to have continued this tradition on and, before his passing, would often refer to his wife as Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Getty

Harry and Meghan's daughter's name also honours another special woman from the Duke of Sussex's life, his late mother Diana.

While many thought Diana would be Lilibet's first name when she was born, the couple instead decided to make this her middle name.

Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, also carries the name of the Queen as well as the brothers' late mother; her full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

Read more Royal Family news: