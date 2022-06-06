Princess Charlotte tells Prince Louis off for misbehaving during Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Princess Charlotte is every older sister out there! Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte had had enough of Prince Louis' shenanigans as she tried to watch the Platinum Pageant parade.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Princess Charlotte, seven, was spotted telling her little brother Prince Louis, four, to stop misbehaving during their appearance at the Platinum Pageant.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the event held outside Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday evening.

During the show, Prince Louis was very entertaining to watch as he put Kate through her paces by making funny faces, moving around the royal box and at one point even putting his hand over her mouth to stop her from talking.

The Duchess of Cambridge handled her mischievous four-year-old like a pro and appeared very patient.

Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, reminded us of every older sibling out there that has to deal with their excitable younger sibling.

Princess Charlotte joined her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis in the royal box for the Platinum Pageant. Picture: Getty

During one part of the show, Prince Louis was sat between Kate and Charlotte, and started waving his arms wildly to the crowd.

After finally having enough, Charlotte could be seen placing a firm hand on Louis' shoulder as she appeared to shout "Stop it!".

WATCH THE MOMENT HERE:

Yet again, the Cambridge children are proving that – even though they're royalty – they're also just normal siblings that annoy each other!

Royal fans loved spotting this moment of sibling reality between the two of them, commenting how funny it was to see Charlotte losing her patience with him.

Princess Charlotte shouted at her little brother to stop waving his hands during the show. Picture: Getty

One person commented: "Her face at the as she is turning her head, probably thinking 'we should have left him home'".

Another shared: "I’m thinking she’s really the boss of her siblings."

A third wrote: "Love that Charlotte is trying to get her baby brother to behave."

Read more Royal Family news: