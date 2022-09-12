Prince Louis' sweet comment to Kate Middleton following Queen's death

Prince Louis made a very sweet comment to the Princess of Wales following the Queen's death. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales told mourners what her youngest son, Prince Louis, said to her when he found out that the Queen had passed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton, joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday to greet mourners.

This comes following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle.

William and Harry, alongside their wives, put on a rare display of unity as they read messages on the flowers laid outside the Windsor Estate, before shaking hands with the members of the public.

In a TikTok video posted by one of the people in the crowd at Windsor, Princess Catherine can be told telling someone how Prince Louis reacted to the news of the Queen's passing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, met with members of the public following the Queen's death. Picture: Getty

She can be heard saying in the video: "My little Louis, he's just so sweet, he said 'don't worry, she's now with great-grandpa'."

The Princess of Wales went on to speak about how the outpouring of tributes for the Queen "shows how special she was to all generations".

Before moving on, she thanked the people for coming out to pay their respects.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral Castle.

The Palace confirmed the tragic news in the early evening with a statement which read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Prince Louis told his mother, Kate Middleton, that the Queen was now with great-grandpa. Picture: Getty

On September 10, King Charles III, formerly Prince Charles or Prince of Wales, was proclaimed at the Accession Council, where he was formally proclaimed King.

As Charles became King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton became not only the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, but also the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Queen's funeral will be held on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

