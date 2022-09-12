Where is the Queen now, what is her journey and where will she be buried?

The Queen's coffin will travel from Balmoral to London ahead of her funeral. Picture: Alamy

From Balmoral to London, here's everything you need to know about Queen Elizabeth II's journey following her passing.

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away at her beloved Balmoral home on Thursday 8th September and is now on her final journey back to London for her state funeral.

With a confirmed bank holiday for Monday 19th September, King Charles III and members of his royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, will now begin 10 days of mourning and services as they help the late monarch travel home.

With members of the public being able to pay their final respects to their Queen on her journey back, as well as view her coffin, here's a look at what the Queen's final journey is.

This includes all the latest details on where the Queen is now and where she will buried.

The Queen's journey back to London began in Balmoral on Sunday 11th September. Picture: Alamy

Where is the Queen now? A look at her journey

The late Queen left Balmoral, where she died, on Sunday September 11 and has officially began her long journey back to London where she will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday 19th.

Here's an outlook at her journey during this mourning period:

Monday 12th September

King Charles will begin his day in London alongside Queen Consort Camilla where they will meet the House of Commons and Lords to express their condolences. They will then fly to Edinburgh where Charles will follow the Queen's coffin, along with other members of the royal family, from Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral.

Following a service at the Cathedral, the Queen will lie in state for 24 hours.

Tuesday 13th September

The Queen's coffin will move on from St Giles' Cathedral to Edinburgh airport where she will board a flight back to London.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects on her journey to the airport.

Wednesday 14th September

The Queen's coffin will now move from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall after 14:00 where she will lie in state for four days.

Her journey to Westminster Hall includes passing the Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Place Yard.

The King and members of the royal family will walk behind in this part of the journey too.

Monday 19th September

The Queen's lying in state will come to an end and the coffin will begin the procession to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?

Following her state funeral, there will be a graveside service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle which will be her final resting place.

Queen Elizabeth will be buried alongside her parents and sister in King George Vi Memorial Chapel.

Prince Philip, the Queen's husband, was buried in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel.