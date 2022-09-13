Queen's London procession: What route will the Queen's coffin take?

By Zoe Adams

Queen Elizabeth will land in London and travel to Buckingham Palace before being moved to Westminster Hall - so where can you see the coffin as she drives through the capital? And what time?

After lying in rest in Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth will be making her way back to London on Tuesday, 13 September.

The coffin will be placed on an aircraft and will fly to RAF Northolt before she continues her carefully thought-out route to Buckingham Palace where she will stay overnight.

On Wednesday, her coffin convoy will move once again as the Queen travels from the palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state ahead of her state funeral - a UK bank holiday - on Monday 19th September.

And while many will be flocking to see her lying in state to pay their regards, some mourners are looking for her exact London route so they can pay their respect as she passes by in the car.

Here's where you will be able to see the Queen's coffin as it travels through London.

Where can you see the Queen's coffin in London on Tuesday?

Upon her arrival at RAF Northolt in North West London, the coffin will be removed and placed in a state hearse, with a guard of honour formed by the Queen's Colour Squadron.

For those then wishing to see Her Majesty on her travels, you will be able to see the procession head eastwards from Northolt along the A40 until Paddington.

They will then head to Bayswater Road, drive past Marble Arch and down Park Lane.

The Queen's coffin will drive down Constitution Hill and through the Centre Gate of Buckingham Palace.

What is the Queen's route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday?

Thousands of mourners are expected to line the streets of London as the Queen makes her procession from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state until her funeral.

The route officially begins at 2.22pm and the coffin will travel down The Mall, through Horse Guards Arch and down Whitehall to the Palace of Westminster.