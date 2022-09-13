Lying in state: Rules and guidance for the public visiting the Queen's coffin

13 September 2022, 09:59 | Updated: 13 September 2022, 17:30

Queen Elizabeth lying in state in Edinburgh
Lie in state: Queen Elizabeth laid for 24 hours in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

Here's how you can see Queen Elizabeth II lying state from opening times, locations and what you can and can't bring.

Huge crowds are expected to arrive in London on Wednesday 14th as Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch, will be lying in state for the public to come and pay their respects.

With extremely long lines and overnight waiting expected, a number of rules and guidances have been laid out for those wanting to come and see the Queen before her state funeral.

From opening times, to locations, to personal item allowance, the government has issued a full report on what to expect and how to stay safe while waiting to see her lying in state.

Here's everything you need to know:

Huge lines in Edinburgh to see the Queen
Lying in state: Huge crowds have turned up to see the Queen in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

When and how to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state?

The Queen will make her way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on Wednesday afternoon where she will be available to see by the public.

The Hall will officially be open from 5pm on Wednesday for 24 hours a day until 6:30am on the day of the state funeral - September 19.

The public will be expected to join a queue which is predicted to be very long. The government has asked mourners to think carefully before bringing along children.

How to queue to see the Queen lying in state

As previously mentioned, the lines can take hours, possibly through the night, so the government has stated that everyone needs to come prepared.

This includes plenty of food and water, appropriate dressing and a portable power bank for your phones.

Details of the queue route will also be published on Tuesday evening.

Buckingham Palace with crowds
Queen Elizabeth will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster where she will lie in state for four days. Picture: Alamy

What you can and can't bring to see the Queen lying in state

When it comes to your turn to see the Queen's coffin, airport-like security is in place.

This means you can only bring through a small bag (any other luggage can be left at the bag drop if there is space available). This will be checked by security.

All food and drink will have to be gone by the time you reach the entrance along with all liquids, flowers and tribute items and anything sharp.

Any camping equipment will also have to be dropped off at the luggage drop as will non-foldable pushchairs, banners and any other items declared by the security staff or police.

Buckingham Palace and the Queen's coffin

