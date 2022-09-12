The Queen national minute of silence date and time announced

There will be a national minute of silence for the late Queen on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When and what time is the national minute of silence for the Queen?

Following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, No.10 have announced a national minute of silence for the late Monarch.

The Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8, and the state funeral has been confirmed to take place on Monday, September 19.

Now, one day before the funeral, the nation will fall into silence as they remember the Queen, who served on the throne for over 70 years.

Here's everything you need to know:

Downing Street has confirmed the time and date of the national minute silence. Picture: Getty

On Monday, September 12, Downing Street confirmed that a national minute of silence will be held in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The minute of silence will happen the evening before the state funeral, on September 18 at 8:00PM.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman says the silence is to "mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II."

They added that people can mark the silence "privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours, out on your doorstep or street with neighbours, or at any locally arranged community events and vigils".

The statement went on: "We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection. And if you are overseas, people are encouraged to mark the silence at their local time."

