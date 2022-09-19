Queen’s funeral order of service: Full timings revealed at Westminster Abbey

The Queen's state funeral is taking place today on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey.

Her closest friends and family will be joined by 2,000 government ministers and royalty from across the world to pay their last respects.

See the Order of Service, including who will be giving readings and all the music and hymns.

The Queen's funeral full order of service has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

The service is conducted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean of Westminster and sung by the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, under the direction of James O’Donnell, Organist and Master of the Choristers, Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the service, the tenor bell is tolled every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting Queen Elizabeth II’s life.

Holders of The George Cross, Victoria Cross, and Representatives of the Orders of Chivalry move through the Abbey before the Service.

Representatives from faith communities and the Churches of Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England, process ahead of the Service.

A hymn played at the Queen's wedding will play. Picture: Alamy

Members of the Royal Family enter at the Great West Door by the Dean and Chapter of Westminster and go to their seats in the Lantern.

All members of the congregation stand as the procession of the Queen’s coffin enters the Abbey.

The Choir of Westminster Abbey sing as the King and the Queen Consort walk in behind Her Majesty's coffin, followed by Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, then the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince William and Princess Kate.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte enter after their parents, followed by the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Earl of Snowdon, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, proceed to give The Bidding, where he speaks of Queen Elizabeth’s "unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years".

Queen Elizabeth's funeral is taking place today. Picture: Alamy

Prominent figures such as The Archbishop of Canterbury give readings, while hymns and prayers are given.

The service finishes with The Last Post, two minutes' silence, the Reveille, and the national anthem.

The Queen’s Piper, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Pipe Major) Paul Burns, plays out the traditional lament Sleep, Dearie, Sleep before the procession leaves the church.

The coffin returns to the Gun Carriage for the Procession to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, before travelling to St George's Chapel for the private Committal Service.

Tradition then sees the bells of Westminster Abbey rung.

What hymns are sung at the Queen’s funeral?

Hymns include I'll Not Want, which was sung at the Queen's wedding to Prince Philip.

Other hymns are The Lord’s My Shepherd, The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, is Ended; and Love Divine, All Loves Excelling, which was sung at Prince William and Princess Kate’s wedding in 2011.

Like as the hart, a setting of Psalm 42 by Master of the King’s Music, Judith Weir, and the anthem Who shall separate us?, drawing on words from Romans 8, by Sir James MacMillan, have both been composed specially for the service.

What prayers and readings will be given at the Queen’s funeral?

Prayers will be said by the Reverend Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, preaches the sermon and leads the commendation.

The Right Honourable The Baroness Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth reads from Corinthians 15; and Prime Minister Liz Truss reads John 14: 1 - 9a.

The prayers are led by the Abbey's Precentor, the Reverend Mark Birch, and said by representatives of the churches of the United Kingdom.

Reverend Canon Helen Cameron, Moderator of the Free Churches Group, will speak, as well as the Archbishop of Westminster and the Archbishop of York who will round off the prayers.