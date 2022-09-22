Prince and Princess of Wales thank volunteers and staff for Queen's funeral

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Windsor Castle to thank staff and volunteers. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Kate Middleton were at Windsor Guildhall to thank people for their work during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, were in Windsor today to thank volunteers and staff for their work during the Queen's funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall arrived at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday afternoon where they met with people who organised the toilets and bins on Monday as well as the people who moved the flowers and programmed the road signs.

While around 2,000 people attended the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, 800 people attended the Committal Service in Windsor.

Thousands of people also lined the streets of Windsor to witness the Queen's final journey, which understandably took a lot of organisation and work.

Prince William and Kate Middleton dress in mourning clothing as they arrive at Windsor Guildhall. Picture: Getty

Still dressed in mourning clothing, this is the first time William and Kate have been since the service at St George's Chapel.

The outing for the Prince and Princess of Wales comes after it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that a small number of engagements would be carried out during the final mourning days.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall are greeted by ecstatic members of the public in Windsor. Picture: Getty

For the engagement, William dressed in a black suit and tie while the Duchess wore a black coat dress with gold button detail.

The national mourning period was ten days, and lasted from the day Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died, September 8, to the funeral, September 19.

The Royal Family's mourning period, however, lasts until September 26, which explains why William and Kate are still dressed in black.

The Princess of Wales waves to members of the public as she arrives as Windsor Guildhall with the Prince of Wales. Picture: Getty

William and Kate have been carrying out a number of royal engagements since the Queen passed away, including meeting members of the public who wished to pay their respects.

Two days after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away, William and Kate joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside the grounds of Windsor Castle to look at the floral tributes laid by the gates.

