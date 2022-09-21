Princess Charlotte copies aunt Sophie Wessex to show her respect to Queen

21 September 2022, 08:04

There was a cute moment which saw Princess Charlotte mimicking her great aunt Sophie Wessex.

There was a sweet moment during the Queen’s funeral you might have missed on Monday.

Following the emotional service, Princess Charlotte, seven, was standing outside Westminster Abbey with her mum Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex.

As the procession started and the Queen’s coffin began to exit, the women all curtsied in a mark of respect to Her Majesty, while Prince George, nine, bowed his head.

Princess Charlotte was seen mimicking her great aunt
Princess Charlotte was seen mimicking her great aunt. Picture: Getty Images

Charlotte was then seen looking at her great aunt Sophie to see what she was doing, before copying her with a curtsy of her own.

Viewers spotted the family moment, with one writing on Twitter: "Love how Charlotte looks up to Sophie and tries to curtsy, it's cute."

Someone else said: "Charlotte taking the cue from Sophie. Then George taking the cue from Charlotte."

While a third added: "Awww, even Princess Charlotte gave a proper curtsy."

This comes after the countess of Wessex was seen placing a reassuring arm around nine-year-old George’s shoulders to comfort him.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were part of the Queen's funeral procession
Princess Charlotte and Prince George were part of the Queen's funeral procession. Picture: Getty Images

After spotting the sweet moment, one fan said on Twitter: “Sophie, Countess of Wessex puts an arm around Prince George. Just lovely.”

The two young members of the Royal Family joined the procession to say goodbye to their beloved ‘Gan Gan’ at the funeral.

They were seen walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin alongside their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their youngest brother Prince Louis, four, didn’t join them at the service as he was considered too young to attend.

Speaking about her children, The Princess of Wales revealed how they are coping with the death of their great grandmother.

Speaking to Australia's Governor-General at a reception held for Commonwealth dignitaries ahead of the Queen's funeral, Kate explained George is beginning to understand the significance of the funeral.

David Hurley said Kate revealed her eldest son is "sort of now realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on".

