Kate Middleton and Prince William 'use naughty step alternative to discipline children'

An insider has offered in insight into Kate and William's parenting style. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

An insider has claimed that the Duke and Duchess are firm with their children, but never shout at them.

It's not often we get an insight into Kate Middleton and Prince William's family life, but an insider has now shed some light on their parenting style.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are parents to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, reportedly have a 'no shouting' rule in their home.

"Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal," a source told The Sun.

While the Cambridge children may be removed from the situation, they are not put on a naughty step like many children.

They are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

The insider continued: "There’s no ’naughty step’ but there is a ‘chat sofa’. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them.

"It is a military operation but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them. They are very good at listening to the children but being firm."

Earlier this week, it was reported that the family will be moving to Windsor this summer to be closer to the Queen.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, a friend said: "The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London. The kids can't go into the park and kick a football with friends; their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years, then move to Amner, which is so special to them."