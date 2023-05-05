King Charles Coronation: What flowers are being used and what do they mean?

5 May 2023, 11:23

King Charles Coronation: What flowers are being used and what do they mean?
King Charles Coronation: What flowers are being used and what do they mean? Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What flowers are being used for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla and what do they signify?

King Charles III will be coronated at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, on Saturday 6th May.

With final preparations for the historic day being carried out, the Royal Family have announced which flowers will be used in the floral arrangements around the Abbey and on the High Alter.

The flower choices hold a lot of significance, especially the hellebores, which are a special tribute from Charles to Camilla.

The flowers in the main Coronation theatre and around the High Altar – provided by From The Farm and The Royal Horticultural Society – will reflect the deep golds, reds and burgundies of this part of Westminster Abbey.

Florist Shane Connolly, who will be arranging the flowers within Westminster Abbey, is pictured with some of the blooms ahead of the Coronation
Florist Shane Connolly, who will be arranging the flowers within Westminster Abbey, is pictured with some of the blooms ahead of the Coronation. Picture: Alamy

Here's everything you need to know about the flowers at the King's Coronation:

King Charles chooses hellebores to honour Camilla and their wedding day

It has been revealed that the floral arrangements in the main Coronation theatre will include the flower hellebores.

The Royal Horticultural Society describe Hellebores as "a classic plant for winter interest, with elegant, nodding blooms in shades of green, white, pink or ruby".

The flower is said to signify peace, serenity, and tranquility.

The hellebores holds a very special meaning as it was the flower King Charles wore in his buttonhole on the day he wed Camilla in 2005.

King Charles wears a hellebores flower in his buttonhole as he marries Queen Camilla, 2005
King Charles wears a hellebores flower in his buttonhole as he marries Queen Camilla, 2005. Picture: Alamy
The flower is said to signify peace, serenity, and tranquility
The flower is said to signify peace, serenity, and tranquility. Picture: Getty

Camilla's wedding flowers to be laid on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior

The flowers in the main Coronation theatre and around the High Altar will reflect the deep golds, reds and burgundies of this part of Westminster Abbey
The flowers in the main Coronation theatre and around the High Altar will reflect the deep golds, reds and burgundies of this part of Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Traditionally, royal brides lay their wedding bouquets on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

Because of this, Camilla has chosen to include some of the flowers from her wedding bouquet to be included in the arrangements placed around the tomb.

These include lily of the valley (signifying purity, joy, love, sincerity, happiness and luck) and auricula (which mean "deserved merit".)

Read more:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Who are Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren?

Who are Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren?

King Charles Coronation live blog: Latest news, pictures and information

King Charles Coronation live blog: Latest news, pictures and information

Queen Camilla will be crowned at the King's coronation

Why will Camilla be crowned Queen at the King's coronation?

Queen Camilla's grandson will still be Page of Honour despite breaking arm

Queen Camilla's grandson will still be Page of Honour despite breaking arm

Here's how to watch the King's coronation flypast

King's coronation flypast route 2023: What time is it and where will it go?

The coronation weekend bank holiday shopping opening hours revealed

Coronation bank holiday supermarket opening times including Aldi, Sainsbury's, Asda and Tesco
King Charles' fingers are a big talking point for royal fans

Why is everyone talking about King Charles' fingers?

Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of a young Princess Diana in this new picture taken by the Princess of Wales

Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of Princess Diana in new birthday picture

King Charles' net worth has been revealed

What is King Charles' net worth? The monarch's private fortune revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William have a step-brother and sister, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes

William and Harry have a step-brother and sister you probably knew nothing about