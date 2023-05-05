King Charles Coronation: What flowers are being used and what do they mean?

King Charles Coronation: What flowers are being used and what do they mean? Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

What flowers are being used for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla and what do they signify?

King Charles III will be coronated at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, on Saturday 6th May.

With final preparations for the historic day being carried out, the Royal Family have announced which flowers will be used in the floral arrangements around the Abbey and on the High Alter.

The flower choices hold a lot of significance, especially the hellebores, which are a special tribute from Charles to Camilla.

The flowers in the main Coronation theatre and around the High Altar – provided by From The Farm and The Royal Horticultural Society – will reflect the deep golds, reds and burgundies of this part of Westminster Abbey.

Florist Shane Connolly, who will be arranging the flowers within Westminster Abbey, is pictured with some of the blooms ahead of the Coronation. Picture: Alamy

Here's everything you need to know about the flowers at the King's Coronation:

King Charles chooses hellebores to honour Camilla and their wedding day

It has been revealed that the floral arrangements in the main Coronation theatre will include the flower hellebores.

The Royal Horticultural Society describe Hellebores as "a classic plant for winter interest, with elegant, nodding blooms in shades of green, white, pink or ruby".

The flower is said to signify peace, serenity, and tranquility.

The hellebores holds a very special meaning as it was the flower King Charles wore in his buttonhole on the day he wed Camilla in 2005.

King Charles wears a hellebores flower in his buttonhole as he marries Queen Camilla, 2005. Picture: Alamy

The flower is said to signify peace, serenity, and tranquility. Picture: Getty

Camilla's wedding flowers to be laid on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior

The flowers in the main Coronation theatre and around the High Altar will reflect the deep golds, reds and burgundies of this part of Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Traditionally, royal brides lay their wedding bouquets on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

Because of this, Camilla has chosen to include some of the flowers from her wedding bouquet to be included in the arrangements placed around the tomb.

These include lily of the valley (signifying purity, joy, love, sincerity, happiness and luck) and auricula (which mean "deserved merit".)

